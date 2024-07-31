iPhone 16 colours and design revealed in new leak

Quick Summary
The next-gen iPhone 16 might look exactly like this!
The latest leak showcases the rear of the handset, giving us a glimpse of the colours and the design.
While the current crop of iPhones are mighty impressive, people will always look forward to the next generation. The pace of their advancing technology is seemingly never-ending with new models arriving each year like clockwork.
The next model – the iPhone 16 – is expected later this year. It has already been the subject of a spate of rumours, but now one leaker has seemingly shown off all of the colours and the design in one go.
That comes from Sonny Dickson, a journalist who has shared a whole range of images on his Twitter profile. Chief among them is the image shown above, which is believed to be the colour range for the new vanilla model iPhone.
pic.twitter.com/0vlSFnwzR4July 31, 2024
The image shows options in white, black, blue, green and pink. Interestingly, the blue and green hues appear to be a little more saturated than we've seen in recent years, where pastel hues were the order of the day.
The pink variant looks fairly similar to the colour found on the current generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus handsets. It's also worth noting that the black and white hues look a little more 'normal' than previous examples.
The design itself is also different. The camera bump has been significantly reduced, and features a horizontal arrangement. The result looks more like the older iPhone X design, albeit with the larger cameras of the modern era.
Whether or not that is popular choice will remain to be seen. While the design could offer some ergonomic benefits over the square camera bump of the Pro variant, it might indirectly link the minds of users to cheaper old designs.
Despite their differences, these images instantly transport me back to the iPhone 5C – a model which holds the unfortunate title of being the least popular iPhone ever.
Regardless, it's likely to be a popular choice. We'll have to wait for the launch event – expected later this year – to find out more.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
