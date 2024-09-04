Qualcomm's groundbreaking Intel rival just turned laptops up to 11

Quick Summary
Qualcomm just unveiled a new PC chip at IFA 2024.
The Snapdragon X Plus 8-core should bring the iconic performance to even more devices.
If you're on the hunt for a new laptop, it might be worth holding on for another few weeks. That's because chip manufacturer, Qualcomm, has just unveiled its latest processing powerhouse for PCs at IFA 2024 – and it could be a gamechanger.
The release of the Snapdragon X Plus eight-core chip here follows on from the brand's launch of the Snapdragon X Elite. That was first touted at Snapdragon Summit last year, and was on full show at Computex 2024 earlier this year.
That was a big deal. It allowed Windows laptop manufacturers to finally go toe-to-toe with Apple devices like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Those devices had been leaps and bounds ahead previously, thanks to a stellar combination of raw horsepower and battery-saving efficiency.
So, what's new with the Snapdragon X Plus eight-core? Sitting at the base of the brand's current range, we'd expect this chipset to bring that iconic performance to an even more affordable set of devices.
That's great news for most people. While it's fun to fawn over the high-end and the high performance devices, they're rarely the top pick for the average user.
Of course, there are some concessions to be made with this chip. It has a less powerful GPU, for example, as well as a slightly smaller cache. It's also got a slightly lower capacity for multithread performance.
Still, those are unlikely to be too harrowing for the Average Joe. Plus, you'll still get 45 TOPS of NPU performance – perfect for powering AI processes and Copilot+.
Qualcomm also promises 'multiple days of battery life' which will be a welcome addition to such devices. It's no secret that longevity is one of the main sticking points for those shopping for an affordable Windows PC, and this could completely revolutionise that market.
We'll be keeping a close eye on new releases featuring this device over the coming weeks and months.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
