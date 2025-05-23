Xiaomi's new Android flagship not only sports a huge battery, it follows the path set by Apple and Samsung

Quick Summary Xiaomi just made a massive change to its business. It follows suit of some massive tech companies – and it's not the only change, either!

In the wonderful world of phones – and, indeed, the wider world of tech – one shift has been arguably the biggest for all of the major brands. The introduction of in-house processors for brands like Apple and Samsung has been a major priority for years, as manufacturers seek to retain control of as much of the process as possible.

Now, Xiaomi are pushing in a similar direction. The recently unveiled Xiaomi 15S Pro is an Android phone which makes use of the brand's first in-house SoC. That's dubbed the XRING O1, and is built on a 3nm architecture.

The chip comprises of a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, with a six-core NPU added for AI-powered goodness. It's not exactly news, either – the chip itself was launched a few days ago, and has reportedly been in the works for over ten years!

It comes alongside another chip – the Xiaomi XRING T1. That's a smartwatch processor, complete with a self-developed 4G baseband. All of that showcases the brand's vision and commitment to make itself a leader in the sector.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi SU7 launches

It's not just the new chips which was unveiled, either. The brand also showcased the Xiaomi YU7 car – its take on an electric SUV.

The first design from the brand – the Xiaomi SU7 – was often compared to the Porsche Taycan. It's not hard to see why either, as the designs were very similar indeed. That's something which I'm sure will be continued here, as the YU7 bears a passing resemblance to the Macan electric. There's a little more shapeliness on the door panels, though.

Remarkably, the entry-level standard variant of this model features a whopping 835km range – that's over 500 miles! That's a really significant spec and should help to inspire real confidence in the model.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also packs in some new charging technology, to ensure the colossal battery can be topped up quickly and efficiently. That allows for a 10-80% charge in just 12 minutes, and a 15 minute charge offering 620km of power.