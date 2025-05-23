Xiaomi's new Android flagship not only sports a huge battery, it follows the path set by Apple and Samsung
It could be a turning point for the brand
Quick Summary
Xiaomi just made a massive change to its business.
It follows suit of some massive tech companies – and it's not the only change, either!
In the wonderful world of phones – and, indeed, the wider world of tech – one shift has been arguably the biggest for all of the major brands. The introduction of in-house processors for brands like Apple and Samsung has been a major priority for years, as manufacturers seek to retain control of as much of the process as possible.
Now, Xiaomi are pushing in a similar direction. The recently unveiled Xiaomi 15S Pro is an Android phone which makes use of the brand's first in-house SoC. That's dubbed the XRING O1, and is built on a 3nm architecture.
The chip comprises of a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, with a six-core NPU added for AI-powered goodness. It's not exactly news, either – the chip itself was launched a few days ago, and has reportedly been in the works for over ten years!
It comes alongside another chip – the Xiaomi XRING T1. That's a smartwatch processor, complete with a self-developed 4G baseband. All of that showcases the brand's vision and commitment to make itself a leader in the sector.
Xiaomi SU7 launches
It's not just the new chips which was unveiled, either. The brand also showcased the Xiaomi YU7 car – its take on an electric SUV.
The first design from the brand – the Xiaomi SU7 – was often compared to the Porsche Taycan. It's not hard to see why either, as the designs were very similar indeed. That's something which I'm sure will be continued here, as the YU7 bears a passing resemblance to the Macan electric. There's a little more shapeliness on the door panels, though.
Remarkably, the entry-level standard variant of this model features a whopping 835km range – that's over 500 miles! That's a really significant spec and should help to inspire real confidence in the model.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It also packs in some new charging technology, to ensure the colossal battery can be topped up quickly and efficiently. That allows for a 10-80% charge in just 12 minutes, and a 15 minute charge offering 620km of power.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Xiaomi follows Apple and Google with ambitious phone hardware – look out for the XRING
Will it be able to compete with Snapdragon and Dimensity though?
-
Xiaomi Watch S4 review: a budget smartwatch that feels high-end but has its limits
Xiaomi's Watch S4 is premium-looking smartwatch with a round AMOLED display and extensive health tracking that's great value
-
The first lossless Wi-Fi buds are here, but there's a catch
4.2Mbps streaming promises sensational sound, but only for a select few at present
-
I tried the Xiaomi attachable lens that turns your phone into a proper mirrorless camera
Xiaomi's Modular Optical System concept magnetically attaches to the back of the phone, giving next-level phone photography
-
Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra harness Leica for a photographer's kit bag of cameras
Xiaomi's new flagship handsets feature impressive specs throughout, but its cameras really stand out
-
Highly-attractive Samsung Flip 6 rival could also be kinder on your wallet, according to global price leak
The Xiaomi Mix Flip could undercut Samsung and offer distinct advantages
-
There's a flip phone coming that could smash Samsung's Z Flip 6 out of the park
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 hasn't even hit shelves yet and it's already in a fight
-
The most powerful Android phone of 2024 could come from an unexpected source
It's time to start thinking about the next-gen as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 approaches