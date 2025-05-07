Microsoft intros two new Surface devices at more affordable price points
One has the longest battery life of any Surface so far
Quick summary
Microsoft has announced two new Surface devices, with both running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (8 Core) processor.
There's a 12-inch Surface Pro and a 13-inch Surface Laptop and both devices are more affordable than the existing Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models.
Microsoft has expanded its CoPilot+ PC family with two new Surface devices in the form of the 12-inch Surface Pro and the 13-inch Surface Laptop.
Both devices have been designed with performance and portability in mind, offering ultra-thin and lightweight builds at lower price points than the existing Surface models.
The two new Surface devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus (8 Core) processor, which was announced in September 2024 and sits just under the Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core) and the flagship Snapdragon X Elite (12 Core) processors.
Either of them can be specified on the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop and 13-inch Surface Pro. The 15-inch Surface Laptop is only available with the Snapdragon X Elite for reference.
What do the new Surface devices offer?
Aside from the more affordable processor, the new 13-inch Surface Laptop is said to be the thinnest and lightest Surface so far, featuring an anodised aluminium chassis that's available in three colours – Ocean, Violet and Platinum.
The Surface Arc Mouse has also been introduced in Ocean and Violet colour options in case you want it to match.
There's an integrated 45 TOPS NPU, and Microsoft claims the 13-inch Surface Laptop also offers the longest battery life of any Surface so far, with 23 hours of video playback and 16 hours of web browsing.
The 13-inch Full HD touchscreen has super slim bezels and there's a built-in AI-enhanced camera with Auto Video HDR and AI noise reduction. Elsewhere, a fingerprint reader is built into the power button and there's a Copilot key for AI at your fingertips, literally.
All-new Surface Pro
The new 12-inch Surface Pro offers a 2-in-1 form factor with a built-in adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard like the 13-inch model, but the Surface Slim Pen can now attach magnetically to the back of the device for charging and storage.
Like the 13-inch Surface Laptop, it features an integrated 45 TOPS NPU, is claimed to have all-day battery life, and features an aluminium build that weighs 686g without a keyboard.
Speaking of keyboards, the Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard has been redesigned compared to the 13-inch model, now folding back completely flat against the Surface Pro. It has a dedicated Copilot key and it comes in Slate, Ocean and Violet, matching the colours of the new 13-inch Surface Laptop.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch starts at £799 in the UK, $799 in the US and €979 in Europe, while the Surface Laptop 13-inch starts at £899 in the UK, $899 in the US and €1,099 in Europe.
They will be available in select markets starting 20 May.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
