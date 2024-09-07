T3's Best of IFA 2024 Awards – the must-have products from Europe's largest tech show

It's a great time for tech right now as Europe's biggest consumer electronics show has kicked off in Berlin. IFA is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and is the place to be if you want to see the latest TVs, audio systems, soundbars and smart home appliances.

However, don't fret if you haven't made it to the event in person, as T3's team has been scouring the Messe Berlin and other off-site venues around the city to bring you the very best products from the show floor and beyond.

We've seen each of the phones, TVs, and other products listed below in person, so as with previous IFA shows, we've picked our favourites for you to lust over. Many should be available to buy over the coming months, so you might even want to earmark one or two for your next big purchase.

Without further ado, here are the T3 Best of IFA 2024 Awards.

Acer Project DualPlay

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Who doesn't love a stellar concept product? That's where Acer won at its IFA showcase, with the Project DualPlay making the audience audibly gasp when the company's CEO, Jason Chen, revealed the product on stage.

Acer is a big player in the best gaming laptops market, and having just announced its Blaze 7 handheld also at IFA, the DualPlay concept is almost like the two rolled into one. The gaming laptop's large-scale trackpad can be released from the machine's body, at which point it's flipped over and turns into a handheld controller. Better still, each of the thumbstick sections detaches magnetically, so you have the option for a two-player experience.

As part of the controller's release mechanism, two pop-out speakers reveal themselves to the sides of the laptop, delivering a heightened audio experience. Cleverly, these speakers are used to 'pinch' the controller back into its trackpad position when returning it. It's only a concept for now, but given the reaction at IFA, Acer will surely have to explore getting a future Predator device to market with this extra-special feature included...

LG Self Driving AI Home Hub

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

A child-friendly AI-powered robot which can be used to shape the world around them? While it may sound like something from a kids sci-fi movie, it's exactly what LG brought to IFA 2024.

The LG Self Driving AI Home Hub works almost like a really, really smart pet. It will roam around happily until you call it, at which point it can control a whole host of smart home functionality – turn on and off your best smart lights, for example, when bedtime comes around.

It's the kind of innovation which IFA was built on, and that's exactly why it earned the prestigious T3 best in show award.

Honor Magic V3

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

When we're talking about innovation, it doesn't get much more innovative than a great foldable phone. These devices are plucked straight from the science fiction of old, fusing fantastic portability with a display size that defies belief.

The Honor Magic V3 is a significant step for the form. Not only is this the thinnest foldable phone on the market – just 9.2mm when folded, and a jaw-dropping 4.35mm unfolded – it has been tested to ensure durability. It's rated for 500,000 folds, and packs in technology to keep the screen protected.

On top of that, you'll find a Google-assisted AI suite, a killer camera and some really snazzy finish options. All of that for a device which costs exactly the same as its predecessor? We're hooked – and you will be too!

Technics SC-CX700 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

(Image credit: Technics)

Now these were a rather unexpected addition to Panasonic's IFA press releases. The speakers, branded with the company's Technics label, best known for turntables, these wireless speakers feel more lifestyle than club.

To call them bookshelf speakers is a little reductive, as these are fully functioning wireless speakers, with Google Chromecast on board and allow a range of streaming services to play direct from the speaker, as well as bluetooth, HDMI, AirPlay and more.

I love the fact that despite being designed for digital sources, it still has a proper phono input for a turntable, complete with ground wire. It's the kind of detail that you know means that these are built for true music fans.

You can pair these speakers in stereo, or use them solo. They also work great as an alternative to a soundbar for your TV. At around £2500 / $3200, they're not cheap, but good audio rarely is, and based on what we've heard from these so far, they're worth it. There's three colours, but the terracotta is the stand out.

XGIMI GoMo Pro 3

(Image credit: Xgimi)

Projectors were big news at IFA this year, with just about every brand releasing new models in various shapes and forms. It seems the push for bigger TVs has made them a viable option for going beyond the 100-inch mark, without the cost.

The XGIMI GoMo Pro 3 is certainly at the cheaper end of things. This portable projector is designed for more casual use than as a TV replacement, but that doesn't mean it's not ideal for late night films or gaming.

It has a rotating body which allows the lens to be easily directed at the wall or ceiling and folds up neatly into a small carry case, making it perfect for camping or weekends away. One of my favourite features is the stand, which not only provides a handy platform to lift the projector higher but it also provides up to 2.5 hours of battery for outdoor use.

SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

As always, IFA saw the launch of many a vacuum cleaner this year, but it was SwitchBot's impressive 3-in-1 model that stole the show for me.

It's already impressive to see a cordless vacuum cleaner with an integrated auto-empty base station, but SwitchBot has somehow managed to throw a robot vac into the mix as well. The K10+ Pro Combo is therefore ideal if you can't choose between a robot or cordless model, or prefer having both on at the same time.

There are some pretty nifty features involved, including TwinFlow Suction Technology and a dual anti-tangle design. It's also a lot more compact than expected, and after giving it a whirl the other day, it's a positively smooth experience.

Ninja Café Luxe

(Image credit: Ninja)

Let's face it, Ninja's entry into the espresso industry has always been expected, but I never thought it would be this good when it did eventually happen.

The Ninja Luxe Café was launched in the US a few months ago, but its arrival in the UK was officially announced at IFA this year. It's a 3-in-1 espresso, filter coffee and cold brew maker all rolled into one, making it an impressive (and rather brave) product launch for SharkNinja.

My favourite feature has to be its Barista Assist Technology, especially as it provides users with customised grind size recommendations, weight-based dosing and active brew adjustments for temperature and pressure. That means you can literally make any coffee based drink you'd like, and adjust it to meet your exact taste and preferences.

We're not sure when it'll exactly be available to buy, but Ninja has assured us that it won't be very long at all.

TCL A300 Pro NXTFRAME TV

(Image credit: TCL)

TVs as artwork isn't a new idea, and this is new model is the third incarnation for TCL. However, this model has really stepped things up for the brand thanks to the partnership with a rather big name in audio.

The A300 Pro Nxtframe has audio by Bang & Olufsen in the form of a wireless soundbar and a wireless sub. These include the Beosound tuning to deliver premium results. The TV itself can be mounted on a sort of trolley that looks a bit like an easel, or flush to the wall so it hangs like a piece of art.

There are included artworks installed to choose from or you can upload your own – or cast from your phone. The matte finish means you could mistake it for a regular picture frame – and it uses magnetic frame covers should you wish to colour coordinate.

While there may be bigger and better quality TVs in the TCL range, there's no denying this is a new tack for TCL and it's one we're big fans of.

Samsung The Premiere LSP9T

(Image credit: Samsung)

At completely the other end of the spectrum to the XGIMI portable unit here, this latest Samsung projector is very much the TV replacement. The Premiere 9 is an ultra short-throw projector, allowing it to display a huge 130-inch image from just a few inches away for the wall.

That means you can place it right where your TV would normally sit instead of across the room. The specs compare to a big screen TV too. You get a 4k image with an incredible colour gamut and 2500 ISO lumens of brightness, allowing it to be used in daylight conditions.

It's not the first high-end short throw projector on the market, nor will it be the last. However, when highly respected TV makers such as Samsung put out a product like this, you know it's becoming a serious product section.

The Premiere 9 has Samsung's Tizen OS platform built in for streaming and gaming, and includes a 2.2.2 set of speakers with Dolby Atmos.

DJI Neo

(Image credit: DJI)

The DJI Neo isn't the type of product you might expect from this market leader but its simplicity is perhaps it's biggest strength. After all, this isn't a drone for those that love flying drones. This is for users who just want the results without having to learn how to get them.

It's a simple solution that is perfect for beginners or those wanting to just get those classic high angle shots while they concentrate on doing other things. It's super light weight and easy to fly.

There's a decent camera on here too, at least for this type of model. If you're wanting to learn to fly drones, this probably isn't the model for you. However, if you just want results in a small form factor, without paying too much, the Neo has you covered.