New Honor Magic V3 is thinner and lighter than ever before

With IFA 2024 underway, you can expect to see a whole host of nee tech releases in the coming days. The entire world is descending on Berlin, Germany, to showcase its latest and greatest products.

That includes a brand new foldable phone from Honor. Yes, after an earlier launch in Asia and a spate of rumours about a global rollout, the Honor Magic V3 is here.

The chief selling point is the slimness. At just 9.2mm when folded, this is the thinnest foldable phone currently on the market. It’s also squarely in range of traditional slab devices, which should make it easier for transitioning users.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

That also translates to lightness. At just 226g, this handset is even lighter than a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. That should be music to the ears of those looking for a foldable handset which can stand up to traditional models in terms of portability.

Of course, all of that weight-shedding brilliance is worth nothing if the device can't hold up technologically. There's no danger of that, though, with a killer spec sheet which demands attention.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The device packs in something called the Honor Falcon camera system, for exceptional shot snapping. Users will find a 50MP main sensor, coupled with a 40MP ultra-wide and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, for stunning image quality across the zoom range.

They've also hopped onboard the AI train, with an integration with Google Cloud. That sees features like AI Eraser and Face to Face Translation enter the fray, alongside translation tools in the Honor notes app.

Priced from £1,699 (approx. $2,235; AU$3,325), the Magic V3 certainly isn't a budget handset. With that being said, it does represent pretty good value when you compare it to the market at large – and to the previous generation Honor Magic V2. That launched at the same UK price point, making this upgrade a genuinely exciting prospect.