Honor Magic V3 takes the fight to Samsung's Z Fold with these three AI features

Quick Summary
The Honor Magic V3 looks set to launch at IFA 2024 – and it could pack in a range of top AI tech.
The brand has partnered with Google to bring some top new tech to market.
Over the last few years, we've been blessed with a wide array of top notch foldable phones on the market. Once viewed with a degree of trepidation, many have now adopted these handsets, and are enjoying the benefits they bring.
By far, the most popular handsets on the market are Samsung phones. Those enjoy the benefit of household name status right off the bat, allowing users to put their faith in the design more readily.
Still, it's far from the only option out there. In my own foray into the wonderful world of foldable phones, I've been using the Honor Magic V2. That's currently the slimmest foldable on the market – though it does look set to be bested by its successor, the Honor Magic V3, when it launches at IFA 2024.
It's not just a physical upgrade, either. New information suggests that Honor will employ a suite of fantastic AI-powered features, in a bid to put the fight to its competitors.
Those are taken from the Google AI suite, which should give users added peace of mind. The three features are AI eraser, face to face translation and live translation, all of which are very usable.
In particular, the inclusion of live translation is a big deal. Samsung has sold its entire new range of folding devices on this concept – you only need to have wandered past a TV in the UK to have heard the "Can I play? Que?" advert playing.
It's certainly a useful feature, too. That makes its inclusion on the new Honor device an even bigger coup for the brand. I've been really impressed with their current foldable devices so far, and the Magic V3 looks set to push the boat even further.
Only time will tell if this handset can perform as well as the current reports suggest. I, for one, will be keeping a very close eye on the developments over the coming weeks.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
