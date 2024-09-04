This gaming laptop concept is the coolest thing you'll see this week

Quick Summary Acer's Project DualPlay gaming laptop concept has a trackpad that detaches to become a wireless controller. It's not a product that'll make it into production, but is a great showcase of the brand's future vision for its Predator series.

It's early September and that means one thing in the world of tech – it's IFA show time! The consumer electronics show – which takes place in Berlin, Germany, each year – presents a variety of new product launches and showcases. And, just sometimes, a special surprise or two...

Acer was first out of the gates to reveal its latest products. And nestled among its typical generational laptop updates was this: the Project DualPlay gaming laptop concept – and I think it's the coolest thing you'll see this week. Indeed, it might be the most exciting concept product at all of IFA.

So just what is Project DualPlay? It's Acer's conceptual vision for the future of its Predator gaming brand, ultimately – a gaming laptop with a giant trackpad which detaches to become a wireless controller. It's like the best gaming laptop and controller rolled into one.

(Image credit: Acer)



How exactly does Project DualPlay work? Acer describes the product as having an "electromagnetic lock" to hold the trackpad-meets-controller in place, which can be released "by simply placing two fingers on the release button located on top of the keyboard".

But that's not all: releasing the wireless controller "also triggers two high-fidelity, 5-watt pop-out speakers to emerge from the sides of the laptop," reads the press release, so you get the best sound for your gaming experiences too. Talk about hitting all the buttons for a mega-immersive laptop gaming experience.

The controller is no one-trick pony either, with the ability to separate in two so that the two joysticks can act as two controllers. To me that sounds similar to the Joy-Cons of Nintendo's Switch handheld console. These can be used in conjunction with the keyboard too, for one set of fingers on the keys and the other thumb on a joystick, for full versatility.

While it might not be the real deal right now, I think Acer will have impressed gamers with its Predator concept. Maybe enough to make it a reality in the future? Here's hoping...