Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 live blog: Galaxy Ring, Watch Ultra, new foldables

You'd best read this while seated... (Image credit: Samsung) It's no big secret that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will finally get its long-awaited launch during this Unpacked. The prototype was already shown at Mobile World Congress earlier this year after the device was teased in January. We've also learned a fair few details about the Ring over the last couple of months, including the fact that it'll come in multiple sizes, from 5 to 13. However, we've also found out something a tad less welcome too, with French website Dealabs claiming to have discovered its price. It says the Galaxy Ring will start at €449 (around £379) – that's considerably more than some rivals and around the same price as a PlayStation 5. We'll find out for sure in a bit, but it could make the new wearable one for early adopters primarily.

Taking Galaxy Watch to the next level (Image credit: @evleaks) Samsung is expected to announce two smartwatch models today, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and an all-new entry to the family – the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Beefier and more rugged, the Ultra will be Samsung's answer to the similarly-named Apple Watch Ultra. According to leaked images, it'll even come with a watch band that's very close, too. However, there are enough key differences to make it look and feel different. Reports suggest it'll be fractionally smaller, as well, at 47mm.

Buds of a feather (Image credit: @evleaks) As well as the foldables, new smartwatches and the Galaxy Ring, we're almost certain that Samsung will unveil a couple of pairs of new wireless earbuds today – the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. And one thing that has been apparent over the last month or so, based on eye witness reports and numerous picture leaks, is just how familiar the redesigned in-ears will be. Samsung's Galaxy Buds have traditionally been smaller and rounded, but the new models will reportedly come with stems much like rival earbuds we could mention. To think, everyone laughed and mocked the design when that fruit-based brand debuted its own pair way back when...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 accidentally revealed (Image credit: UnironicallyMe37 / Reddit / Future) Although we'll get to see the two new foldables in full later, Samsung actually unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 last month. Samsung Kazakhstan allegedly posted an image of the two handsets on its website and, before it could remove it again, a Reddit user managed to screengrab it. It showed both of the new phones slightly opened, with a strapline highlighting Samsung Galaxy AI. It was a great, tantalising tease of what was to come.

Catch all the action live (Image credit: Mike Lowe / Future) While you can follow today's launches in this blog, up to and through the Unpacked presentation, you can also watch it live at 2pm BST right here on T3. I advise you bookmark that page ready to come back to for when it starts. We don't yet know the exact running time, but suspect it'll be a long one considering how much Samsung plans to announce. I'd put aside a couple of hours, therefore.

Unpacked packed (Image credit: SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg via Getty Images) Morning all, T3 news editor Rik Henderson here to kick us off on a busy day of exciting Samsung shenanigans. And boy are we expecting a whole load of products. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked promises, conversely, to be the most packed yet, with two foldable phones, a smart ring, two sets of earbuds, and a couple of watch models all expected. We should also find out about new Galaxy AI features that are not only coming with the new devices, but should be pushed to the Samsung Galaxy S24 family, too. So stick with us throughout the day to find out what Samsung has in store for the rest of 2024 – it promises to be a mighty show.