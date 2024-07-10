See the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals

Samsung has finally launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and it's already available to pre-order. The phone will be on sale fully from 24 July, but there are plenty of incentives if you purchase your's in advance.

That's why we're bringing you the best offers in the UK right here. So, check out the below to find out the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals.

Get in-store credit from Samsung

The Samsung offer this year will give you £30 worth of in-store credit when you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on Samsung.com. You can then use it on the Galaxy Store to purchase apps and games.

In addition, you can get up to £640 off the price if you trade-in a supported Android phone, plus 30% off selected Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch models.

The prices on Samsung.com are:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256GB) – £1,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) – £1,899

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (1TB) – £2,099

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just £20 with O2

If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from O2 on a contract from three to 48-months, you can also purchase the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just £20. That's a great deal considering they usually retail for £219.

You can also choose to swap in a Samsung handset for £300 off the price of the foldable.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are several tariffs available, but a 48-month Plus Plan with 30GB of data will cost £66.84 per month with just a £30 upfront fee for the phone.

Other tariffs from O2 include the Ultimate Plan, which adds a raft of add-ons, such as an O2 Extra taken a selection from Disney+, Amazon Prime or Cafeyn membership.

Save up to £261 with EE

EE's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal gives you a saving of up to £261 on the phone itself. EE also ranges a large array of contracts, with an offer of the first 6-months available at half price.

Saves up to £261 on the phone, with first 6-months of an EE contract at half price Select how much you want to pay for your phone upfront, plus the length of contract and how much data, and you could be quids in.

Using the EE slider on its sight allows you to set the upfront cost of the handset separately to the monthly data plan. This means you can adjust the amount you'll pay each month to suit your own budget.

Vodafone plans start at £60 per month

If you pay £50 upfront for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Vodafone, you can get the phone for just £49 per month, at 0% interest. That's £72 cheaper than if you order it after 15 August.

Airtime plans are available from £11 per month, meaning you can get the handset plus an 8GB Vodafone plan for just £60 per month.

Save £72 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Vodafone Vodafone ranges two of the Fold 6 models – 256GB and 512GB. If you pre-order either, you can save yourself £72 off the eventual price.

Vodafone also offers the ability the trade in an "eligible device" to get up to £500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Get a free Z Fold S Pen Case when you pre-order with Three

As well as offer an amazing amount of money off if you trade in an eligible smartphone – up to £1,013 – Three will give you something completely for free.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from the UK network and you get a Z Fold S Pen Case worth £89 thrown in for good measure.

Get a free Samsung Z Fold S Pen Case worth £89 for free with Three UK Three's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal will snag you a completely free official case for your new phone. You can also get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, a Galaxy Watch 7, and SmartTag 2 for just £6.50 a month more.

In addition to the free case, if you order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Three and pay just £6.50 per month more, you can also get yourself the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, a Galaxy Watch 7, and a Samsung SmartTag 2 tracker in a great accessories bundle.

More deals

We'll be adding to the pre-order deals as they appear. Remember, you need to pre-order before midnight 23 July 2023 to ensure you get the deals. Some might be extended, but you'll need to check the individual stores and networks for details.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will ship from 24 July 2024.