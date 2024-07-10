Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deals: where to find the best offers

There are plenty of pre-order deals available for Samsung's new Flip phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is finally here, having been announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. That packs all of the latest and greatest technology into a small foldable phone.

With models becoming available from the 24th of July, you might have expected a wait before you can get your hands on one. Fear not, though – a host of great pre-order deals are already live, making it easier than ever to get sorted ready for the day they ship.

Order from Samsung direct

Buying direct from the source will snag you a range of different offers and savings. There are all kinds of deals on offer, from a free year of Accidental Damage cover to 24 months interest free credit. Arguably the best comes in the Samsung Shop, though, which snags you a cool 10% saving.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6:&nbsp;10% off at Samsung Shop

Save 10% on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the Samsung Shop App. Simply use code APPZ before the 15th of July to enjoy the savings.

View Deal

EE offers everything unlimited

EE are offering a decent deal for those of us who take the kitchen sink approach to our data plans. You'll get unlimited data, minutes and texts on a 36-month Flex Pay plan for just £30 upfront and £45 per month for the first six months (rising to £62 per month from month seven).

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with unlimited data at EE

Unlimited data? Check. Unlimited minutes and texts? Check. Low upfront cost? Check again. This is the top deal for those who want everything including the kitchen sink.

View Deal

Get a host of added goodies with Three

Pre-order the new flip phone at Three and you'll enjoy a Z Flipsuit case worth £44 free of charge. For an extra £6 a month, you can even get a bundle including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a host of added goodies on Three

Three is offering a bundle with unlimited data, calls and texts for £40 upfront and £45 per month. Add on another £6 per month and snap a smartwatch, wireless earbuds and a smart tracker to boot!

View Deal

Vodafone offers up to £504 when you trade-in

Vodafone is offering a whole host of trade-in and cut-price Airtime offers to help you get hands on with the Z Flip 6 for less. That's great for getting rid of your current handset and picking up a new one, all in one easy transaction.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for less on Vodafone

Snag the Z Flip 6 for as little as £40 per month (plus a £50 upfront cost) on the Vodafone network. That snags you 8GB of data, with unlimited calls and texts.

View Deal

Sky offers double the storage plus a wealth of add-ons

Arguably the best deal on this list comes courtesy of Sky Mobile. There, you'll snag double the storage for free! Pick up the 512GB model from just £37 per month.

Oh, and if that weren't enough, you'll also get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and a Neon Flipsuit Case!

Double storage and freebies with your Z Flip 6 on Sky Mobile

Head to Sky Mobile to snag the Z Flip 6 for as little as £37 per month with a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and a Neon Flipsuit case!

View Deal
