Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 live blog: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Watch 6 and more

3 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features already revealed (Image credit: Samsung) Although the watch itself is yet to be unveiled, we've already had official confirmation of three apps and experiences that will launch with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 later today. Perhaps the biggest of the three new Watch 6 features is Samsung Wallet. The company combined its Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass services into a single app for its phones last year, now it's bringing it to the watch too. Samsung Wallet will allow you to purchase items and use concert tickets, etc, from your wrist. In addition, Thermo Check will bring heat sensing to the wearable family. It will give you an accurate reading of the temperature of the watch's surroundings, so you can find out how warm the water is before you take a swim, for example. Finally, WhatsApp now has a dedicated WearOS app and that'll also be available on the Watch 6 from the off.

Samsung boss spills the beans (Image credit: Samsung) If we were in any doubt on which products will launch during Unpacked, Samsung's own president and head of its mobile business, Dr TM Roh, put our minds to rest with his own blog post last week. He confirmed that we'll get new foldables, albeit without naming them directly, a tablet or two, and a refresh of the company's Watch line. Considering we're expecting him to kick off proceedings today – maybe even host the majority of the presentation – he should know a thing or two. He also revealed that the foldables will be "lighter and slimmer" than previous generations.

The best leaked images yet? (Image credit: ishanagarwal24) Hi, it's News Editor Rik Henderson tapping in to take over for a bit and I must admit that the device I'm most looking forward to seeing is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 itself. Recently leaked marketing images show it looking great, with what seems to be a dramatically improved hinge. They also show the S Pen housed in a dedicated slot on what looks like an official case, so are fully expecting support for the stylus. And you even get a cheeky Z Flip 5 pic in there too, which is nice. We'll bring you more leaked images, specifications and information that we've learned over the coming few hours.

Did someone say money off? (Image credit: Samsung) Everyone loves a deal, right? I certainly do. And with the incoming Galaxy products it seems as though Samsung does too! The official site has an offer for up to £150 off, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bundled in. There's a bit of a catch, though, in that you have to register for this promotion pre-order before noon (BST) today (there's a different offer in the States, but you'll also need to pre-register for that). Although the free earbuds appears to be an open offer, even if you miss the cash-off threshold, based on the offer's wording (so long as you transact before the end of 31 July). Can't argue with that, eh?

Will you be watching live? (Image credit: Samsung) If you're just waking up in the UK and have a spare lunch hour from noon to 13:00 local time then will you be watching? I suggest you should, as Samsung is likely to put on a big show for this Unpacked homecoming. And if you've been contemplating buying a flip phone then it'll be even more valuable. Exactly how can you get eyes on the Galaxy Unpacked event? My colleagues have written a How to Watch feature, which details the timings and includes the livestream video to view right there on the page. Alternatively, you can head to Samsung.com or check out the brand's YouTube channel.

Show us the SUGA (Image credit: Samsung) Well, well, well, if it isn't an official Tweet (or is that called an 'X' now?) from Samsung Mobile, in which we see BTS's SUGA, the K-Pop star, along with the words 'Road To D-day'. I'm assuming we're not talking about D-DAY, his 2023-release album, rather a countdown to him coming on stage for Galaxy Unpacked? I'm only guessing, though, given that Samsung has long collaborated with the BTS gang. The 11-second snippet finishes with a glimpse of the assumed-to-be Galaxy Z Flip 5, plus that tagline 'Join the flip side'. We're only six hours away from seeing what unfolds when the event kicks off at 20:00 Korea time (that's 12:00 UK).