Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders leak

If you fancy picking up one of the best smartwatches, but don't want to snag an Apple Watch, chances are you'll find yourself studying the Samsung range closely. Just as in phones – where top-tier handsets like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra do battle for top spot – Samsung go toe-to-toe with Apple in the wearable tech world.

They're no slouch, either. The current generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bagged a five-star review when we tested it, with our reviewer even dubbing it the "best Android smartwatch around."

Now, renders have leaked for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. That looks set to replace the Pro model which was part of the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The renders show off an all-black unit with a silicone strap and a black coated case. Most notably, though, is what appears to be the return of a rotating bezel, with the knurled edge clearly visible in the images.

I'm a big fan of that. Maybe it comes from being a classic watch geek, but I find the interaction of a physical control is much more satisfying than a digital equivalent.

Leaks surrounding other specs are thin at the moment, with the device looking very similar to the current generation. We have heard a few rumours, though.

The Watch 6 Classic is expected to 1.47-inch super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 470 x 470 pixels. That's a boost over the previous generation. The battery has also been rumoured to see an upgrade, with a 425mAh cell said to be on board. While that is a boost over the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5, it's a step down from the Watch 5 Pro model this is slated to replace, which packs a whopping 590mAh battery.

While there has been no official confirmation of a Galaxy Watch launch date, they are widely expected to be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Those have been rumoured for launch in late July, suggesting we may only be a few months away.