Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders leak

The rotating bezel is back and I love it

A render of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in black on an off-white background
(Image credit: OnLeaks x MySmartPrice)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

If you fancy picking up one of the best smartwatches, but don't want to snag an Apple Watch, chances are you'll find yourself studying the Samsung range closely. Just as in phones – where top-tier handsets like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra do battle for top spot – Samsung go toe-to-toe with Apple in the wearable tech world.

They're no slouch, either. The current generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bagged a five-star review when we tested it, with our reviewer even dubbing it the "best Android smartwatch around."

Now, renders have leaked for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. That looks set to replace the Pro model which was part of the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The renders show off an all-black unit with a silicone strap and a black coated case. Most notably, though, is what appears to be the return of a rotating bezel, with the knurled edge clearly visible in the images.

I'm a big fan of that. Maybe it comes from being a classic watch geek, but I find the interaction of a physical control is much more satisfying than a digital equivalent.

Leaks surrounding other specs are thin at the moment, with the device looking very similar to the current generation. We have heard a few rumours, though.

The Watch 6 Classic is expected to 1.47-inch super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 470 x 470 pixels. That's a boost over the previous generation. The battery has also been rumoured to see an upgrade, with a 425mAh cell said to be on board. While that is a boost over the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5, it's a step down from the Watch 5 Pro model this is slated to replace, which packs a whopping 590mAh battery.

While there has been no official confirmation of a Galaxy Watch launch date, they are widely expected to be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Those have been rumoured for launch in late July, suggesting we may only be a few months away.

TOPICS
Smartwatch
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest