Wow, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 will look completely different, according to "official" image leak
If this is true I'll be the happiest man alive
Quick Summary
Images have leaked showing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 range – and there's a big change.
The case shape looks set to follow the Galaxy Watch Ultra this time out.
After months of spec leaks and rumours, we've finally got a good look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 range. That's because a series of renders have just been spotted and shared by the team at Android Authority.
The next-gen smartwatch has been the subject of the rumour mill in recent weeks, after a Samsung executive confirmed an "innovative" design would be coming on the new models. Now, we know exactly what that will look like – and it's one of my favourites.
The models appear to utilise the squircle case shape from the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. In my humble opinion – and as someone who spends most of my week surrounded by pricier luxury watches – that is the best looking smartwatch on the market right now, so I'm really excited to see more models follow suit.
The two models shown are the base model Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The latter is the more interesting of the two – released every two years, that features a physical rotating bezel for a more traditional feel.
It will certainly be interesting to see how that is implemented on the more squared case shape. The report also suggests that the Classic variant could take the Quick Button and stronger vibration from the Ultra, which would make it an appealing prospect.
Speaking of the Ultra, it looks as though we might not see a new version of that model this time out. The team found the codename for the original Galaxy Watch Ultra variant, suggesting that it may just receive some new software features.
That's no bad thing, though. It's biggest competitor – the Apple Watch Ultra 2 – has moved to a bi-annual release cadence after arriving just 12 months after its successor. That felt like a step to soon for most, who weren't willing to fork out so much cash in such a short period of time.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Elsewhere, we also learned that there will be two sizes for the base model. There's no word on the actual sizes for those models, but the code appears to reference a small and a large option for users.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Android Show I/O – how to watch the launch of Android 16 and discover new features
Google will unveil its biggest Android update in years during a pre-Google I/O show – you can watch it right here
-
Wait, what?! Ninja just turned its FrostVault cooler into a backpack
Ninja debuts FrostVault Go Backpack – and it even comes with a bottle opener
-
Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch right here, even though it's not great news for UK
Samsung will finally unveil its thinnest phone yet during a dedicated livestream – here's how to watch it live
-
Next Samsung Galaxy Watch confirmed by company exec, will sport "innovative" new design
The brand could bring something new in the coming months
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge official prices leaked... by Samsung
The brand has leaked the price of its own device
-
New Samsung Galaxy foldable launch event leaked
This could be the date the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 arrive
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE still on for this year, but one leak curbs our excitement
This is an odd choice
-
Expected Samsung foldables could arrive later than expected this year
It could be a late launch for these foldables
-
Samsung finally announces Android 15 (One UI 7) release date for older phones
It's coming soon
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on video leaks... briefly
A Spanish hands-on video allegedly showed Samsung's superthin phone before it was pulled