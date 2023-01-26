Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung’s next big product launch event takes place in just a few days' time, on 1 February. To be held online, the event is expected to feature a trio of new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

This is Samsung’s first Unpacked event of 2023 and it comes a year after the company announced its Galaxy S22 smartphone family and Galaxy Tab S8 tablet.

No smartwatches were revealed at the 2022 event. Instead, those came later when the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro landed in August, a year after the fourth-generation Galaxy Watch.

This leads us to think that, while it isn't entirely impossible that a new smartwatch will arrive on 1 February, it’s unlikely that the Galaxy Watch 6 is ready just yet. Instead, we expect to see that, and potentially a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro too, arrive in August.

That doesn’t rule out a different model of Samsung smartwatch featuring at the next Unpacked event. Samsung might announce a cheaper, simpler model to rival the Apple Watch SE, or perhaps a new fitness tracker like those from Google-owned Fitbit.

Much more likely for the 1 February event is a family of Galaxy S23 smartphones. We’re also expecting to see a new laptop, potentially called the Galaxy Book 3, and an Ultra model that could go up against Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Pro, announced this month.

There could also be a successor to the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet that arrived a year ago, but Samsung doesn’t tend to roll out new tablets on an annual cycle, so we might be premature with that prediction.

It also seems unlikely that Samsung will announce a new model of its Galaxy Buds Pro earphones just yet, given the current generation launched recently. A replacement for the two-year-old Galaxy Buds 2 could be waiting in the wings, but rumours are thin on the ground.