Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 render shows massive cover screen upgrade

If you're a fan of the best foldable phones – particularly flip phones – you might have noticed a lot more competition in recent months. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is still considered by many to be top of the pile, impressive releases like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr have brought their own take on the form, bringing innovative tech and more appealing price tags to the sector.

Samsung, it would seem, have taken note. Last week, we learned about an impressive performance upgrade set to come to the new handsets, courtesy of an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Now, we've seen the first unofficial render of the cover display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The leak comes from Ice Universe (opens in new tab), a well-regarded tipster with a particularly stellar record when it comes to Samsung products.

In a tweet, Ice shared the render, which shows an asymmetrical display, covering almost all of the space available on the front of the device. Accompanying the image, Ice said, "It is consistent with my data, 3.4 ",close to the ratio of 1:1."

If true, it stands to be one of the best cover displays on any flip phone. It's larger than that of the Oppo, and similar to the display we saw on the Vivo X Flip yesterday – I'd wager that the Z Flip 5 just edges it thanks to the lip on the non-camera side.

In fact, the only leak we've seen that stands to beat this comes from the next-gen Motorola Razr. Those leaks show off a full cover display, which extends across the entire surface.

Personally, I can't see how much difference the extra few millimetres would make there though. Once you get into the realm of almost the entire cover, like Samsung seems to have here, the differences in UI and software will have more of an impact.

This handset is widely tipped to launch around August this year, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. I doubt this is the last piece of leaked information we'll see before then, either.