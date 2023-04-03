Another Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival is coming – but will it get a global release?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best foldable phones, there are two main types. Book-style devices, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, are around the same size as any other phone when folded, and open up to reveal a larger internal display – around the size of a small tablet.

Flip phones are generally smaller, folding out to reveal a full-size phone and often utilising a small cover display to show notifications and simple controls. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is still king here, though there has been far more competition in the flip phone world, with key releases like the Motorola Razr and the Oppo Find N2 Flip giving users lots more options.

Now, another competitor looks set to enter the flip phone fray. An image has leaked online of the Vivo X Flip on a photoshoot in the hands of Chinese actress, Wang Ziwen.

The device is shown in a purple colour – flip phone 101, right now – and has a large, horizontal cover display which extends across the entire device. There's also a circular camera bump, which continues Vivo's partnership with camera legends, Zeiss. The handset appears to have a diamond pattern texture to the surface too.

No specs have been confirmed, but a series of leaks could give us some insight into what to expect. According to a Twitter profile called TechDoctor (opens in new tab), the X Flip will sport an underclocked version of the older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It also looks set to feature 12GB of RAM, and a 4,400mAh battery – which would be the largest of any flip phone yet.

There's also expected to be a two-camera setup on the rear of the device, with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide. Both cameras will get Zeiss tuning. The device should run Android 13 at launch.

One other thing we don't have confirmation of is whether this handset will get a global release. I'm hopeful, though. I've said it before, but the success of foldable phones relies on new releases to push the envelope and drive prices down.

The device is tipped to launch later this month alongside other Vivo foldable devices, so we should find out very soon.