Vivo's new folding phone is coming for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

When it comes to the best folding phones, Samsung rules the roost – but while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have taken the two top spots in our best foldable phones guide, OPPO is nipping at their heels. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is our third choice, and now there's another competitor coming from the same stable.

The new contender is from OPPO's sister brand Vivo, and its first clamshell-style Android phone is apparently imminent. That's according to tipster Digital Chat Station, who says that the Vivo X Flip is due for launch very soon. And if the rumoured specs are accurate, this could be another interesting rival to Samsung's fabulous Flip.

Vivo X Flip specifications and availability

According to the tipster, the Vivo will be quite similar to the OPPO Find N2 Flip with a similar 6.8-inch folding OLED display delivering 2,520 x 1,080 (Full HD+) resolution. The aspect ratio is a wide 21:9 and as we've come to expect from premium folding phones the refresh rate will be a smooth 120Hz. There is reportedly a small hole-shaped cutout for the selfie camera.

On the back, we're told, the Vivo will get a twin camera bump featuring a 50MP Sony IMX866 and a 12MP ultra-wide IMX633. Inside, there's a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's unclear whether there will be other versions with more storage.

Other reported specs include a decent sized 4,400mAh battery, 44W wired charging, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and the obligatory USB-C.

What we don't know yet is whether this will be a Chinese model or a global one: in recent years some really impressive Androids have been China-only with only a few making their way onto the world stage. And we don't know the price either. But given that the OPPO Find N2 Flip has a UK RRP of £849 compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's RRP of £999, the Vivo is likely to come in well below the price of its closest Samsung equivalent.