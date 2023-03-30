Samsung Galaxy foldable phones could get a big performance upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for the best foldable phone on the market, chances are you'll find yourself looking at either the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Whether you're looking for a clamshell-style flip phone or a book-style foldable, Samsung have you covered.

After a torrent of new models – and models tipped for release soon – they're far from your only option, though. In the flip phone stakes, models like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr have brought the cost of entry to a new low, while the impending announcements of the Google Pixel Fold and the Huawei Mate X3 should add to competition for larger handsets.

Clearly aware of the more crowded market, Samsung looks set to come out swinging with the fifth-generation of their foldable devices. As spotted by GSMArena (opens in new tab), Geekbench scores for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have leaked – and they look brilliant.

The larger Fold 5 posted a single-core score of 2,014 and a multi-core score of 5,022. That unit was seen with 12GB of RAM on board. Bizarrely, the smaller Flip 5 posted a higher score, with 2,030 in the single-core stakes and 5,213 in multi-core testing, with a smaller 8GB of RAM. Both devices were running Android 13 in the test, with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 featuring inside.

It's worth mentioning again here that Geekbench testing is not a perfect science. Tests can be manipulated and data can be adjusted, so take it with a pinch of salt.

It's also no guarantee of a great phone. To use a motoring analogy, a good Geekbench score is like putting your car on a rolling road. It will tell you the raw horsepower available, but if you can't put that power to good use, it's not worth much.

With that being said, what we know about these handsets sounds like a recipe for something pretty special. On their usual release schedule, we'd expect to see them sometime around August, so there's still a few months to wait. Expect a lot more news and leaked information to come out before then, too.