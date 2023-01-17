Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may say "ciao" to creasing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung’s best foldable phones still suffer from a minor niggle: the visible crease between the two halves of the display, which is particularly visible on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. But a new report says that Samsung has found a way to make the crease much less obvious.

According to the tipster Ice Universe, as reported by 9to5google.com, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will use a different kind of hinge: the “droplet” style of hinge that rivals such as the Oppo Find N2 and Motorola use. Samsung calls it the “dumbbell”, apparently, but it’s the same basic principle.

Droplet like it’s hot

The difference between the current Galaxy hinge in the Z Fold / Z Flip 4 and the droplet/dumbbell hinge in rival devices is that the latter has a slightly lesser curve radius, which means there’s less of a crease when it’s unfolded.

The reason Samsung doesn’t use this design already is apparently due to water resistance, which Samsung was finding difficult to implement in the droplet design. That issue has reportedly been addressed, so the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same water resistance as its predecessors.

We’re not expecting to see the new design revealed any time soon: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch date isn’t expected before August 2023. For now, Samsung’s phone focus is on the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, which will be officially unveiled on 1 February.