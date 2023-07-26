My favourite Samsung Galaxy Unpacked announcement got ten seconds of airtime

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event showcased a wide range of new products for the Korean tech brand. There was loads to, ahem... unpack from shiny new foldable phones to a new tablet range.

In amongst them were two new smartwatches – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Both share a good deal of their spec sheet, with the most notable difference on the Classic being its rotating bezel.

But that's not what interested me most. No, what really caught my eye was a footnote of the watch presentation. It only got around ten seconds of airtime, so you'd be forgiven for missing it in the excitement of the event.

According to Samsung, the new watch range will feature one-click bands. It's hard to say anything more on them than that right now. As mentioned, Samsung we're extraordinarily tight-lipped in the presentation, and their subsequent press release leaves a lot to the imagination, too.

But we can make some assumptions. Presumably, the "one-click" moniker refers to the method of attaching and detaching the strap. That could be similar to the Apple Watch bands, which feature a single button release with a sliding motion to change straps.

This style of quick-release strap isn't uncommon. In the world of more traditional watches, they've become incredibly popular, thanks to how easy it becomes to change your watch strap.

I'm really excited to see it on the new Samsung Galaxy watches. Okay, granted I wasn't especially concerned with the older style. As a watch nerd, I have the tools needed to change a strap on hand anyway. But for normal people, quick and easy options are absolutely the preferred choice.

It should make it easier than ever to personalise your new smartwatch. And if it's as quick and easy as it sounds, that could even be possible on the fly. Swap out a sleek leather strap for the office with a neon coloured band for the club. No worries.

For now though, we'll have to wait and see. All of this is speculative, and – as Samsung haven't released any extra details or images of the technology – we won't know more until these devices start to hit the market.