Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 press renders show that stunning front display – is this the best flip phone?

With just over a month to go until the launch date, the first official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have been leaked. The device, which will form one half of the next generation of Samsung foldable phones, shows off a fairly substantial redesign.

As has been rumoured heavily, the Z Flip 5 is sporting a larger, asymmetrical cover display. With a silhouette which resembles the My Files icon on Samsung, the display looks set to drastically improve the functionality of the device when unfolded.

We've already heard rumours that a suite of Google apps are being optimised for the display. The renders also show it in use for high-quality selfies, and for controlling audio playback.

It's a great upgrade. Sure, it doesn't look set to be the biggest cover display on a flip phone. That title should be safely held by the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which fills pretty much all the usable space on the cover. But the odd few millimetres here and there is unlikely to make a world of difference.

An anonymous source supplied the press image to MySmartPrice, but does seem convincing. The original came with Samsung wording at the top too, which suggests it was taken from a marketing one-sheet.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

It's not just the Z Flip 5 which has leaked, either. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 were also released, in a similar style to these images. That showed off a more subtle change in design, with slimmer bezels the highlight.

The duo look set to turn heads. Going beyond the sleek design itself, these look set to get a decent internal spec bump. For starters, both are slated to house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. That is the cream of the crop for Android phones right now, offering improved efficiency and performance across the board.

If the previously leaked benchmark scores are anything to go by, that can be seen on these models. Both scored highly, suggesting these could be powerhouse handsets.

If that proves true, I think the Z Flip 5 could be the best flip phone yet. It's benchmark actually came out slightly higher than the Fold. While that may not prove true in the final product, it's still a good sign.

Of course, pricing will come into the equation, too. There's no news on that front yet, though the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 retails for £999/$1,059. We don't have too long to wait for the reveal, either. With a launch date in the diary for the end of July, we're only around six weeks away.