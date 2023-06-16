This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks like and here's what it reveals

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next swathe of foldable devices on 26 July in its home country of South Korea, and then at a wider Galaxy Unpacked event in August, but we've heard a fair amount about them already. As always, rumours and specification leaks have been swirling around the net for almost a year - pretty much since the current models were launched.

Now though we have the most significant leak - a convincing "press render" of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and it, if genuine, reveals a few key design elements of the forthcoming foldable phone.

For starters, an S Pen is shown in the image. Does that mean it'll come with it as standard, or will it just be an optional extra , as with the Z Fold 4?

We can also see that a hinge upgrade is on the cards for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as previously rumoured. It was speculated that the handset's hinge will be 15 per cent less visible and that seems to be the case here.

The image, which was sent to MySmartPrice by an anonymous source, also reveals that there will be no change in placements for the USB-C port, microphone and speaker grilles. But, the bezel does look slimmer on this generation of Samsung phone.

That means the handset has a larger screen-to-body ratio for its internal display and just generally looks nicer.

As for validity, the picture posted by MySmartPrice also came with official-looking text in Samsung's font. And, while that is easy to fake, it does make it look official at the very least. We'll have to see whether more images hit the net soon.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to be coming with a QHD+ 7.6-inch internal, foldable AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and new "water-drop" hinge design. It is claimed that the FHD+ external display will be 6.2-inches and also support 120Hz.

It'll run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. There will be 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage, depending on the device chosen.

It's reported that the battery will be 4400mAh and support 45W fast charging when wired, 25W when wirelessly charged.

Cameras are claimed to be 50-megapixel, 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), and 10-megapixel (telephoto). There will be two front cameras - each with 12-megapixel sensors.

We'll bring you more on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as we near the August launch date in the west.