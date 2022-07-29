When is the next Samsung event? What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 folding phones, along with the Galaxy Watch 5, are widely expected to be revealed, is happening on 10th August 2022. The event was officially announced by Samsung (opens in new tab) via its newsroom.

This is a pretty typical date for Samsung: the previous Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 were all released to market at the tail-end of August 2021, so the annual cycle follows the same blueprint of August announcement and August release.

This breaks the older cycle when Samsung used to utilise the IFA tech show, hosted in Berlin, Germany, to present its Unpacked product launches. While Samsung will still be in attendance, it uses the showground as a showcase for its already-announced Unpacked products these days.

You'll likely be able to watch the event live on Samsung's website and on YouTube. For now, however, Samsung has only teased its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 'Official Trailer' on the streaming service, to give a sneak peek of what to expect (spoiler: it's clearly folding phones).

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: what to expect?

(Image credit: Samsung)

We've covered the main products anticipated at Galaxy Unpacked on 10th August 2022, but here's a summary overview of each:

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Rumour has it that the Z Fold 4 will look a lot like its predecessor, except with enhanced durability and an all-important S Pen slot to stow the stylus. So don't expect huge redesign developments for this entry in the series.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The smaller Z Flip 4 is also thought to be similar to its predecessor, except with a larger exterior display for preview messages and feedback. That could change the practicality of this smaller foldable rather a lot.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The main boost for 2022's Galaxy Watch series is expected to be around battery life, the biggest pain point for any consumer product. The Watch 5 is thought to bring 10W charging (double that of its predecessor) and a larger battery capacity in all variants for greater longevity.

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Samsung doesn't have an even release pattern with its Galaxy Buds: the originals launched in March 2019, followed by 'Plus' and 'Live' variants in 2020, the 'Pro' model arrived in January 2021, followed by the Buds 2 in August that year. Is it too soon for a Galaxy Buds 3? Unpacked will reveal all about the latest in-ears, should they appear...

Samsung Unpacked 2022: what else is coming up?

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli / LetsGoDigital)

Samsung has a typical two-prong attack when it comes to Unpacked: there's one in February (which now takes place before MWC, or Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona), followed by another in August (which now takes place before the IFA tech show, in Berlin). The Korean giant used to use those two shows as the launch pads for its products, but has now gone it alone to not lose any focus by competing products.

While there's the bi-annual Galaxy Unpacked calendar, that doesn't mean it's the only time of year that Galaxy products will be revealed. There's rumour of a Galaxy S22 FE (or Fan Edition) being scrapped for the next release cycle, though, so that may not appear at CES 2023 (the Consumer Electronics Show (as it was originally known), based in Las Vegas).

Other Galaxy models that occupy the lower range, such as the Galaxy A series, will also be fairly quietly announced in due course – although that could be any time between October 2022 and March 2023, really, depending on the product.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Unpacked recent past: what's happened?

9th February 2022

The previous Galaxy Unpacked was back in February, its typical first half of the year slot, where Samsung revealed its Galaxy S22 range: the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. That wasn't all, though, with the company also revealing its Galaxy Tab S8 range in the S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra.

11th August 2021

This Unpacked slot now looks to be forever more the 'foldables' release cycle, as 2021 was when the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and Watch 4 series was announced.