New Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptops unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked event

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung may be better known for producing top quality phones – like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – but they also have a fantastic range of laptops. The Galaxy Book range has always been a great offering, with slim, lightweight devices that pack enough punch to handle all but the most intensive tasks.

Now, there's a new update to the series. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 range offers a selection of models with something to suit everyone. At the top end, the all-new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is designed to be the ultimate powerhouse machine. Elsewhere, classic models from the range, like the Pro and the 360 get updates to improve their performance.

All models in the range feature a 1080p front camera, for clearer video calling. For making yourself heard, there's a studio quality microphone, with active noise cancellation. Plus, a duo of woofers and a duo of tweeters should allow for full-spectrum stereo audio.

In terms of I/O, users will get a microSD card slot, a USB-A port and two USB-C ports, with a 3.5mm headphone jack. On top of that, the Pro and Ultra models get a HDMI connection – 1.4 on the Pro and 2.0 on the Ultra.

Let's take a look at what's in store for each of the new devices.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Ultra is Samsung's take on a top-spec ultrabook. The 16-inch laptop is remarkably compact, with a 16.5mm thickness and weighing in at just 1.79kg. For reference, that's both slimmer and lighter than the recently released 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Top spec models will pack a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, with 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. The display is a 3K AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2880x1800 – that's a 16:10 aspect ratio, so slightly taller than normal.

That's a seriously beefy spec sheet and should make for a laptop that can handle pretty much anything you choose to throw at it. Prices start from £2,449 / $1,899, but expect that to increase if you want the top spec on offer.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

(Image credit: Samsung)

The 360 model in the Galaxy Book range has long been a favourite here at T3. We've reviewed the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and the original Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, with both winning our reviewers' acclaim for their intelligent and capable design.

The concept is pretty simple – this is a mid-spec laptop with a screen that can fold right the way around on itself, effectively offering the versatility of both a laptop and a tablet. It's a touchscreen device, and sits at just 12.8mm thick, making it far easier to use as a tablet than its 16-inch moniker would suggest. It also weighs just 1.66kg (1.71kg if you opt for the 5G variant) meaning you'll hardly even notice it's there.

Prices start from £1,549 / $1,399 for the Pro variant and £1,099 / $1,049 for the standard variant.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro

(Image credit: Samsung)

Effectively taking on the role of a 'standard' model, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in two sizes, with 14-inch and 16-inch variants. They represent the lightest and thinnest devices on offer, too, with the 16-inch model sitting 12.5mm thick and weighing 1.56kg, while the 14-inch model sports an 11.3mm thickness and a so-light-it-may-blow-away-in-a-gentle-breeze 1.17kg weight.

We were massive fans of the last generation of the Pro model, awarding it five stars when we reviewed it last year. And this update looks set to breathe a new lease of life into it once more.

In particular, the change in size is a masterstroke. The 14-inch model is the most compact in the range, and should offer users a viable alternative to smaller Apple offerings like the MacBook Air. I can see that model being regarded as one of the best laptops for students too.

Prices start from £1,299 / $1,149.