New leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 images are the best yet

It's not really a massive secret that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be officially unveiled next week during the company's latest Unpacked event. However, our appetite for brief glimpses and leaked marketing images holds no bounds. And the latest are the best yet.

Renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal has posted three great, official-looking pics on his Threads feed which show both foldable phones in a decent light.

One of them even shows the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in what looks to be an official Samsung case that comes with a slot to house an optional S Pen. If true, that confirms the device will once again be compatible with the stylus. It's also an elegant solution, we feel.

(Image credit: ishanagarwal24)

We also like the "poster" of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's arty but shows that extended cover screen once more. Although, to be fair, it's not something that Samsung has been hiding much, having also teased it during its current, strange "Flip Side" TV advert.

(Image credit: ishanagarwal24)

There have been plenty of leaks about both of the folding phones in recent times. We're pretty sure that the Fold 5 will sport a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display with a 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip 5 will reportedly unfold to reveal a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution. It too will offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones are said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with 12GB of RAM for the Fold, 8GB for the Flip.

Storage options for each handset will be 256GB and 512GB, it's claimed.

Samsung will reveal much more during its Galaxy Unpacked event next Wednesday, which will be streamed live from the company's homeland of South Korea for the first time.

Samsung boss Dr TM Roh has hinted that we'll also get new smartwatches (the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic) and an update to its tablet range in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

We'll bring you all the news as it happens on the day, so come back to T3 to find out the confirmed details.