Super strange Samsung ad officially shows Z Flip 5 front screen

Samsung has released a rather peculiar advert ahead of its latest Unpacked presentation on Wednesday 26 July 2023. It teases the coming of a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone, which we are pretty sure is the Z Flip 5.

However, it doesn't do it in any normal way, and you only get a glimpse of the handset at the end. Even then, it's more about the larger front screen, which has been leaked numerous times and is likely the biggest new feature of the handset.

The online commercial is based on the summer camp horror movies that were particularly popular in the 1970s and 80s - so far, so good. However, it suggests that teenagers and young adults should be scared of the new Samsung phone, rather than embrace it.

They spend most of the next two minutes running away from the trademark Samsung pings on several current-gen Flip phones before one of them is seemingly drawn into to something new.

You don't see the handset clearly - it's shown through a coat pocket (spoiler alert) - but the new, larger display is unmistakable when you compare it with leaked press renders we've seen recently.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will launch alongside the Z Fold 5 during the Unpacked event and is a good bet to be one of the best foldable phones of the year.

A major specifications leak at the end of June suggests that the front display teased in the advert will be 3.4-inches and have a 748 x 720 pixel resolution. The inner 6.7-inch AMOLED display will sport a 2640 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It'll run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it is said, and have 8GB of RAM. There will be 256GB and 512GB storage options.

A dual outside camera will be made up of two 12-megapixel sensors, while the cam inside will be 10-megapixel. It's claimed that there will be lavender, mint, cream and graphite colour variants.

We'll find out for sure come 26 July when Samsung hosts its Unpacked presentation from Korea.

