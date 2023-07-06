Samsung's folding phones will be Unpacked on 26 July

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung has confirmed what we already knew: the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to show off the next generation of Samsung’s best folding phones is going to be on 26 July at 12.00 noon, BST.

That’s unusually early for a Samsung event, but this one is taking place in Samsung’s home, Korea, so we’re on Korean rather than US time.

Samsung hasn’t said officially what we’ll see on the day, but it’s been teasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for ages, so if they don’t make an appearance we’ll eat an iPhone. And Samsung is currently offering $50 off for US pre-order customers with the slogan “join the flip side”, which couldn’t make things much clearer.

So what will Samsung unpack at this next Samsung unpacked?

Samsung Unpacked July 2023: what we’re expecting

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a new hinge design that should enable it to fold much flatter, and it’s believed to have a QHD+ 7.6-inch internal, foldable AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also an external FHD+ display that’s expected to be 6.2 inches diagonally and deliver refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Inside you’ll find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 1TB of storage. Battery life should be good thanks to a reported 4,400mAh power pack and the main cameras are 50MP and 12MP ultra-wide.

The prettier phone of the pair is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has a larger screen than before on the outside with more functionality and some specially optimised Google apps. It will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover screen is said to be 3.4-inches.

The Z Flip 5 is expected to have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with a possible 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's rumoured to have dual rear cameras using 12-megapixel sensors apiece.

With months of leaks there’s very little left to reveal about these phones other than the price, which is expected to be similar to or slightly more expensive than the current Z Flip and Z Fold models. That’ll no doubt leak soon enough too.