Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display could gain an essential new feature

Will make great use of that expanded front screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaked press render
(Image credit: MySmartPrice)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is heavily tipped to have a much bigger cover display and that means it has the potential to do much more than just show notifications.

In fact, one reported new feature could well be the best use of any cover screen yet - it is tipped to be getting native Google Maps support. This could instantly make it one of the best foldable phones around.

It is said that Samsung is working with Google to optimise its apps and services for the Z Flip 5 external display.  That should greatly improve its purpose and specially-adapted versions of YouTube and Google Messages are also said to be in the works.

A Twitter tipster, called No Name, has suggested in a simple tweet (via 91Mobiles) that Google Maps is the first to be confirmed.

How it'll work though is still a mystery. It is likely that you will need to find your location and ask for directions on the inner, unfolded display first, then you'll be able to follow guidance on the outer screen. That's not dissimilar to the way it works on a smartwatch, for example.

However, with that lovely, larger, colour display, you should see much more than you can on your wrist. It could also be just the start of getting more use from your Flip phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 5 during a Samsung Unpacked event in July.

It will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover screen is said to be 3.4-inches.

The phone should run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with a possible 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's rumoured to have dual rear cameras using 12-megapixel sensors apiece.

We haven't heard much about the price for the Z Flip 5 yet, but considering the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched at around a grand, both in pounds and dollars, we wouldn't be surprised if its replacement is around the same ballpark.

