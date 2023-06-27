Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 specs leak leaves nothing to the imagination

We don't have too long to wait for Samsung's latest foldable phones to be officially unveiled, but there might not be many surprises when they are.

A massive specifications leak has revealed just about everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. What looks to be press renders of both devices have also seemingly hit the internet.

Samsung is none too pleased about it neither.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked renders

(Image credit: SnoopyTech)

The renders were posted on Twitter by renowned leaker SnoopyTech, who was then asked to take them down by the Korean manufacturer. The tipster complied (begrudgingly) but followed up with a cryptic tweet containing binary code.

See more

This allegedly pointed at a URL with a pretty major revelation - a specifications dump for both of Samsung's forthcoming phones. And, while the details in it are currently unconfirmed, it all looks convincing. Many of the specs are similar to what we've heard before.

If true, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED inner display, with a 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its outer display will measure 6.2-inches and sport a resolution of 2316 x 904. It'll also have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

There will be two models, it is claimed, one with 256GB of storage, the other 512GB. Both will come with 12GB of RAM. The foldable will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

There will be a three-camera system on the rear - 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 12-megapixel telephoto. While a 10-megapixel camera will be available for selfies, and a 4-megapixel snapper will be found under the display.

The battery will be 4400mAh and the handset will be IPX8-rated for water resistance. Colour options will be phantom black, cream and icy blue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaked renders

(Image credit: SnoopyTech)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will unfold to reveal a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said that the much-rumoured larger front display (that previous generations) will be 3.4-inch and have a 748 x 720 resolution.

Claims are that it too will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with 8GB RAM and two storage options - 256GB and 512GB.

It'll sport a dual-camera on the outside - 12-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide - and a single 10-megapixel camera for selfies inside. The battery will be 3,700mAh and it too will be IPX8-rated to make it water resistant.

Colour options will be lavender, mint, cream and graphite.

Considering we're expecting an official announcement on the next Galaxy Unpacked event soon - we will surely only have to hold on until July to find out if all this leaked information is on the money.

