More Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event details leak

It feels like only yesterday we were sat here covering the last Galaxy Unpacked event. There, we saw the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range unveiled, promptly joining the fight for best Android phone.

Now, more details have emerged about the next Galaxy Unpacked event. We heard last week that the event was set to be pulled forward to the end of July, and would take place in South Korea for the first time.

Both of those details have been corroborated in a new report from the Korean outlet, SBS. They also give details of the exact location, suggesting that the event will take place at the COEX convention centre in Seoul.

It looks set to be a major release for the brand. The event is expected to be the first public outing for the next generation of Samsung foldable phones – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Those sound like brilliant handsets based on the swathes of leaks and rumours we've heard so far.

It's also set to see the debut of the new Samsung smartwatch range. That includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which we saw leaked earlier today.

And that might not be all. While all the focus of AR, MR and VR headset enthusiasts has been on WWDC 2023 and Apple's Reality Pro headset, Samsung have been working in tandem with Google and Qualcomm on a device of their own.

Nothing is guaranteed, but there's a good chance we might get a first look at that device here. At the last Unpacked event, we were told to keep an eye out for further developments later in the year. Historically, this event would mark the last Samsung event of the year, making it a good opportunity for a debut.