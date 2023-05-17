New Samsung Galaxy foldable phones are coming soon according to this report

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Foldable phones are a massive growth industry right now. More and more brands are getting in on the act, with recent releases like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr, as well as the recent Google Pixel Fold carrying the flag for foldable devices.

With that being said, Samsung are still top of the pile. Their current generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices are widely regarded as the best option, whether you're looking for a flip phone or a book-style foldable device.

Numerous rumours about the next generation of their range have leaked over the past few months. Now, a new report from Korean outlet, Chosun (opens in new tab), appears to have revealed some key details about the launch window.

According to the article, the new devices will launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event on the 26th of July. Interestingly, the event will be held in Korea. The Unpacked events usually happen live in the USA or Europe. This date corroborates previous leaks, which suggested an earlier launch date.

Previous launches have tended to take place in August. The report suggests that this is a bid to boost smartphone sales, to offset poor performance from Samsung's semiconductor business. However, the new devices aren't expected to go on sale until the 11th of August.

The new handsets sound like knockouts, too. Previously leaked information suggests a big performance boost is coming, with both handsets posting brilliant Geekbench scores. We've also seen renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which features a redesigned, larger cover display.

I'm really excited for these devices. If the rumours prove to be true, they look set to raise the bar for performance from a foldable handset. With just ten weeks to go until the proposed event date, expect to see more leaks in the coming months.