New Samsung Galaxy foldable phones could be here sooner than we thought

In the world of foldable phones, no brand has quite as much pull as Samsung. Their current models – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – have topped the list for both book-style and flip phones this year.

The next generation of Samsung's foldable offering has been the subject of rumours for a few months now. We've heard about upgrades to sustainability, thanks to a removeable battery, and a huge performance upgrade, with some seriously impressive Geekbench scores leaked.

Now, rumours are flying about the potential launch date for the new phones. According to specialist Samsung blog, SamMobile (opens in new tab), production of the hinge for these handsets is set to begin in early June. Normally, they say, this wouldn't start until the end of June.

It's possible, then, that these could be unveiled earlier than expected, with a July launch suggested. That's slightly speculative, though. Sure, bringing forward the production schedule could suggest an earlier launch, but it could also be down to the hinge design.

Samsung are reportedly changing that up quite significantly this year, with a waterdrop hinge that should minimise the crease on the screen – similar to the Oppo Find N2 Flip. If that new technology requires a longer, or more involved manufacturing process, it's a plausible explanation for why the start date has moved forward.

Still, it's a hopeful sign for fans. I'm really excited by the prospect of these handsets, which look set to raise the bar significantly. By addressing some of the gripes users have had with previous generations, and packing in some serious horsepower to boot, Samsung look set to retain their position atop the foldable phone pile. If we happen to get them a few weeks earlier, that's just a bonus.