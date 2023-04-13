Samsung Galaxy foldable phone users could get a great sustainability upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung unquestionably makes some of the best foldable phones on the market. Their current duo – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – are routinely among the top picks for those looking to jump into the foldable segment.

Those models are set to be upgraded later this year. We've already seen some leaked specs showing vastly improved performance. We also saw leaked renders of the Z Flip 5, which looks set to increase the size of its cover display, to compete with handsets like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr.

Now, we've heard about another improvement being made to the new range. According to specialist Samsung blog, SamMobile (opens in new tab), the new handsets will feature batteries which are easier to remove. Images from the certification process for the devices show batteries with pull tabs, for easy removal.

That's a brilliant upgrade, for two reasons. Firstly, it makes it easier, and less costly, to replace the battery in your phone. That's brilliant for the end user, and should enable users to fix issues, increasing the longevity of their handset.

But beyond that, it's great for sustainability. Tech products can create a significant amount of waste, and that's even worse when devices are near-impossible to repair. In those situations, the cost of repair is elevated, in some cases making it more cost-effective to just replace the device. Samsung's decision to make repairs easier should mean less waste, with users able to have issues fixed, rather than getting their unit replaced.

Personally, I'm a massive fan of this move. Tackling unnecessary waste is a great move for everyone, and it coming from one of the biggest brands in the tech world, on one of their flagship devices, really sets a precedent for the rest of the industry. Lets hope this presses other brands to take note and make similar changes.