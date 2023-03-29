Apple WWDC dates confirmed but will its headset become a Reality (Pro)?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has released the dates for this year's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), or dub-dub-dee-see. The event will take place from 5th June to 7th June in 2023. Once again this will be a mixed format, both broadcast virtually and with a small number of attendees at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The main keynote presentation, which will take place on 5th June 2023, is when we expect to hear what will feature in the upcoming iOS 17 that will feature in the next iPhone, as well as the iPad OS 17, TVOS 17, Watch OS 10 and a new version of Mac OS to replace Ventura.

None of these new software versions will go live until at least September – and some later – but this early look gives the developers time to prepare their apps for the new features and functionality that the OS will bring.

What else might be announced at WWDC 2023?

The most highly anticipated addition to the WWDC lineup this year is that Apple might give details of the new Reality OS. This is the expected OS for the upcoming Apple mixed reality headset, which is expected to be known as the Reality Pro. If this happens, we could also hear some details about the product itself.

Last year at WWDC, Apple revealed more details about a more integrated CarPlay that would be built into future vehicles – much like Android Automotive is with Polestar and Ford models. There's a good chance we'll hear more about the progress of this, and when it's likely to appear. Maybe there will be further clues about the much-rumoured Apple Car too.

Though rare, we have previously seen some hardware announced at WWDC, and it's not impossible that we will see a few models this year. The Apple Mac Pro was previously mentioned by Apple but we are yet to have any details on it. We could get a release here.

We'll be following the keynote live on the day, so stay tuned for more information closer to the time.