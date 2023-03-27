iOS 17 could offer a more substantial upgrade than we first expected

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

iOS 17 will be the next full version of iPhone software, and is widely expected to launch at this years' WWDC event in June. Building on the success of iOS 16, the software should offer a fresh look in line with the release of the iPhone 15 series.

Previously, it was suggested that the next update would only feature bug fixes and minor tweaks, neglecting to include any major feature changes. According to reports at the time, that was due to staffing resources being diverted towards the long-awaited Apple Reality Pro headset project.

However, in the latest version of his Power On newsletter, notorious Apple insider, Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), disputed this. According to Gurman, the path for iOS 17 has now shifted, and there will be a series of 'nice to have' features included. These features have apparently been collated from user feedback, addressing some of the most commonly requested features.

Gurman was tight-lipped on the details, but we could hazard a guess based on some of the most common complaints. One big thing that users want is more control over customisation. Compared to Android phones, the iPhone is relatively static, with users unable to alter the appearance in quite the same way. Some users even suggest that this kills the experience of buying a new phone for them, as it rarely looks all that different.

Other possible updates include sideloading – the ability to add third-party apps from sources other than Apple's official App Store. Apple has been locked in in a legal back-and-forth with European courts over this issue, but new legislation suggests Apple will be required to make the adjustment in future updates.

Regardless of what eventually makes the cut, it's encouraging to hear that the update will be predominantly based on user-requested features. The WWDC event – where the update is expected to launch – normally takes place in California each June, meaning we have a little while longer to wait for confirmation.