Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 spotted online, another slated for Unpacked?

It's been a fair while since Samsung released its first-generation SmartTag tracker - since January 2021, in fact. And, while there has been a SmartTag+ model too, even that is more than two-years old.

Now it seems Samsung is ready to replace the range, with rumours of a SmartTag 2 seemingly true thanks to being spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website.

Devices that support Bluetooth need to be certified by the group that standardises the platform ahead of release, otherwise they cannot be sold. Listings then usually appear on its website soon before they hit the market.

By being listed now, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (model number EI-T5600) is imminent - so could very well be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable phones during Unpacked in late July.

What do we know about Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2?

The upgraded rival device to Apple AirTag and Tile will have Bluetooth 5.3, according to the certification listing. In all honesty that's about it. The listing also states that the product will "support" its "finding service", but it'd be strange if it didn't.

The key finder / product tracker will likely look the same as the last model - maybe a touch thinner and with more colour options - but we're not expecting any radical changes.

We'd also be very surprised if it isn't the same price as the existing model. You can find the first-generation SmartTag for around £30, so its replacement will be there or thereabouts.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a SmartThings-enabled tracker that you can attach to a set of keys, a bag or anything else you don't want to lose. Unlike a Tile equivalent, the Samsung device only works with Samsung Galaxy phones, so isn't something you can connect to with an iPhone, say.

It's not yet known whether the second-gen model will have the same restriction. It is possible, as the same was true of the later Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+. This does limit the user base, but it's still a great way to ensure you can track items or find something in the house you've seemingly lost.