Did the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic get leaked by a Tottenham player?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While Tottenham Hotspur fans may be more concerned about a leaky defence right now, a different kind of leak has placed them at the centre of attention in recent days. Son Heung-Min, one of the star players for the side in recent years, was recently photographed at an airport – and he may have been wearing the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The smartwatch – which is expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event next week – is on full view in the shot. The image was spotted by Korean media outlet, YonHap News. A machine translated version of that article says, "Regarding this, Samsung Electronics confirmed that 'the new Galaxy Watch is correct.'"

So, what can we tell about the device? Well, not loads. Son was spotted wearing a black version of the watch, though a black variant was never going to fetch long odds. The lighting also shows off the display quite nicely. It certainly looks like it could feature thinner bezels, with the display appearing to extend almost right to the edge of the dial.

That's in line with leaked renders of the device, which suggested a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a 470 x 470 resolution would feature on the device. The new model is also rumoured to feature a larger battery, with a 425mAh unit said to be on board. That's a decent chunk bigger than the last Classic variant from the brand, which came in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range.

It's not the only new device expected at the event. New foldable phones should enter the fray, with both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected to drop. Those look set to offer a decent suite of upgrades for the brand, as they look to compete with other foldable phones on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is also rumoured to debut at the event. Previous leaks suggest the whole range could take on OLED display technology here, marking a significant step up for the base model.

Whatever happens, we'll know more at the Galaxy Unpacked event. That's taking place on the 26th of July – you can get full details on how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked here.