More hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 images leak – and I'm excited

With the Galaxy Unpacked event set to take place later today, all eyes are focused firmly on Korea to see what Samsung have to offer. And while there are a host of devices rumoured to appear, the bulk of those eyeballs will be on the new foldable phones from the brand.

We're expected to see the successor to both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the event. Arguably the most exciting of the two is the flip phone, which is rumoured to take on a redesigned cover display.

Now, more real world images have leaked, showing what appears to be the device in the flesh. They come from a Twitter (or is that X, now?) user with the handle @GaryeonHan, who posted four images of the device.

호오... pic.twitter.com/q9hVbzg6GoJuly 25, 2023 See more

Together, they show off a lot of the rumoured upgrades which the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to pack. We get a nice shot of the device folded, which showcases the redesigned hinge. Previous reports suggest the brand are moving to a waterdrop hinge design, which allows the two panels to sit flush when folded.

We also get a good look at that cover display. It's an offset design – some have spotted the resemblance to a file shape – which spans a good portion of the available space on the panel. Two of the images show it off, with one appearing to showcase a handful of widgets, and the other showing a full month calendar view.

One thing I wasn't ready for was the shot of the unfolded device. One of the other benefits of a waterdrop hinge is that the crease in the middle is dramatically reduced. We saw that on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, and the results are really impressive.

The image of this device looks to offer more of the same. You'd really have to be looking hard to see any crease at all, which is a really reassuring trait. Sure, the angle and lighting could be helping out a bit – we'll have to wait and see what the device looks like hands-on – but it's a good sign.

All in all, I'm really excited to see what this device looks like. If the rumours prove true, it's shaping up to be a total powerhouse. The market for flip phones has a lot of competition these days, and Samsung will be well aware of the need to bring their A-game. If all of what we've heard comes to fruition, I'd say they definitely brought it.