Samsung boss spills the beans on Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 early

Samsung's president and head of its mobile experience business, Dr TM Roh, has revealed a few key details on what we can expect during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked next week.

He has confirmed that we'll see multiple foldable phones launched - undoubtedly the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 - but also that they'll be "lighter and slimmer" than previous generations.

As part of an official Samsung blog post, he wrote that company innovations have allowed it to reduce each of the forthcoming devices' heft and weight - albeit fractionally: "We’ve raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics," he explained.

"A difference of millimeter in a device’s thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough. It demands craftsmanship with passion."

Roh teased that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 will be announced during Unpacked, too. He directly referred to each device group: "Samsung Galaxy Tab and Wearables are designed in the same spirit. They work with each other harmoniously in an ecosystem that opens up a powerful connected experience, serving as a seamless extension of your needs, priorities and unique personality.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked takes place on Wednesday 26 July 2023. It's the first Unpacked event to be held in the company's homeland of South Korea, kicking off at 80pm local time to Seoul.

It'll also be streamed online, of course, with the video starting at midday in the UK, 7am ET in the US.

What will launch during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

As Dr TM Roh hinted at, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be announced during Unpacked. It makes the event a must-watch for those interested in whether they'll be considered among the best foldable phones.

We should also expect a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, plus the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, if his blog post is anything to go by.

In all honesty, this matches rumours we've heard lately anyway.

You should make sure you head back to T3 for the event next week as we'll bring you everything on the launch devices as they are revealed.