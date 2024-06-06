Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 officially revealed early

Quick Summary Samsung has accidentally released a marketing shot for its forthcoming foldable phones early. The "advert" appeared online in Kazakhstan and was allegedly posted by the company itself.

Samsung hasn't yet confirmed the date it plans to unleash its new foldable phones for 2024, but it's widely thought to be around a month from now.

However, you won't even have to wait that long to catch an official glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 as they've appeared in what looks to be an official advert allegedly posted online by the company itself.

Spotted by Reddit user UnironicallyMe37, the marketing shot seemingly came from Samsung's Kazakhstan branch. It shows both phones opened up, with the camera units clearly visible.

There is also "confirmation" that they'll sport Galaxy AI which'll be supported by Google's Gemini.

(Image credit: UnironicallyMe37 / Reddit / Future)

It's hard to say for sure that this is a genuine advert for the new phones that has been accidentally released early, but it does look convincing. And it's not the first time one of Samsung's regional outlets has revealed devices early.

The image of the phones is also convincing – it looks like a marketing shot, for sure, while the shape of the Fold 6, in particular, does match previous rumours.

It has been claimed for a while that Samsung has redesigned the Fold to have a more squared-off appearance, and the leaked ad certainly shows that to be the case. It looks like the corners are sharper in comparison with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

While still slightly curved, there's definitely a boxier feel to the design – more like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Speaking of the Ultra, there's no sign of an also rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, so either it's not happening or, as some have reported in the past, it'll follow later in the year.

Hopefully, with Unpacked thought to be just a few weeks away, we'll undoubtedly find out more soon.