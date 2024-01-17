Galaxy Unpacked live blog: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus & S24 expected

Refresh

The future's bright (Image credit: Ice Universe) One of the other main rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra relates to its display. Not only have we heard that Samsung should be ditching curved edges, it will also reportedly make the Ultra's screen brighter than ever before. Online tipster Ahmed Qwaider posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the screen's peak brightness this time around will be 2,600 nits – that's 600 nits brighter than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. He didn't mention any other details, nor how Samsung will achieve this, however.

Pre-order details leak – free stuff (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) Samsung has seemingly revealed pre-order details for its S24 family early. Twitter leaker Roland Quandt allegedly found an official Samsung site that listed the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones for pre-order, which will reportedly come with a free Galaxy Watch 6 and double storage bonuses. The latter means that should you order the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, say, you'll get the 1TB model for the same price. It's something Samsung did with the Fold 5 and Flip 5 last year too. Pre-orders are also said to run until 30 January – so that might also be a clue for when the phones will ship.

Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked with us live (Image credit: Mike Lowe / Future) Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will start at 10am PT today (6pm GMT in the UK) and you will be able to watch the entire event live right here on T3. We will host the livestream on our dedicated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event page, so head there for more details now, including start times for other regions, or later when the event is due to start. The livestream is in there already, so you can keep it ticking down for the next 6 hours or so.

Great for all budgets (Image credit: OnLeaks / Giznext) News editor Rik Henderson taking over for a bit, and I have to say that I'm more excited about this Samsung launch than I have been for a while. That's because it seems like the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models will likely get their biggest generational upgrades in many a year. The rumoured new, flatter edges on both devices do remind us of a particular rival, but seem a natural evolution to make them feel more premium. And, with Samsung planning to implement Galaxy AI features across the entire family, not just the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it could be great news for those with smaller budgets.

Wallets at the ready (Image credit: @BennettBuhner) So from a cheeky little saving to the real chat. How much are the S24 phones going to cost? 2023 was a year defined by price hikes on pretty much everything, including tech. As the first major phone launch of 2024, tonight's event should give us a reasonable idea of whether that trend is still on fleek or so last year. Well a mistakenly posted listing for the base S24 from a Mexican retailer suggested that it might not be as bad as we first feared. The price listed was 16,499 pesos, which equates to roughly £766, but of course prices are not universal across all markets. As for the price of the big dadd S24 Ultra, there is mixed news. A leaked French price put it at €1459 which is a €60 increase. How or whether that translates to other markets is not clear.

A cheeky saving (Image credit: Onleaks) If you have got your eyes on a new phone and are pretty sure one of the S24 models will be for you, then before you pre-order a phone later today, we've got a handy way to save you a cheeky 5%. Make sure to download the Samsung app and use the discount code APP5 and you'll get 5% off of your first purchase over £500. Not a bad way to start a new era of Android. If you're looking for further savings, Samsung normally run a scheme of discounts if you trade in your old handset(s) so keep your eyes peeled.

AIn't it fun (Image credit: Samsung) As has become the trend with pretty much any announcement of the last 12 months, expect to hear the phrase AI bandied about a lot. Artificial Intelligence is unavoidable these days and the S24 range will almost certainly see the company unveil its 'Galaxy AI' technology. A teaser video for the AI touts it as "a new era of mobile" so expect plenty of chat about it. As to what form we think it could take, the camera is always a good bet and we'll be surprised not to see something similar to the 'Best Take' feature of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Big names on board? (Image credit: Samsung) The last Samsung Unpacked event was held on the company's home turf in Seoul in July, when we saw the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 released. Most importantly however we also had some big name attendees in the audience (not just T3 Tech Editor Mike Lowe) with SUGA of K-Pop titans BTS and Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney in the crowd. With today's event being held in San Jose, California, perhaps we could see more Hollywood types today? I for one would love nothing more than seeing George Clooney demonstrating some AI features or Gal Godot showing off the rumoured improved Telephoto camera. A boy can dream right?

Gaming joy One thing that I'm hoping for with the S24 Ultra is something that we saw introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Hardware accelerated raytracing. This technology is something of a game-changer for mobile gaming and enables titles to look a lot better, particularly when it comes to lighting. On top of that, the rumoured super bright display and super-fast performance should make the S24 Ultra one to look out for if you like a good mobile game at home, on the bus or at work. We won't tell.

What's underneath? (Image credit: Qualcomm) Right, so let's get into the nitty gritty. What kind of processor will the S24 range use? This has been a debate for months now with rumours of switching from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to Samsung's own Exynos 2400 chip. It could in fact be the case that both processors are used, with the Exynos in the S24 and S24 Plus and the Snapdragon silicon reserved for the S24 Ultra. There's a general perception that the Exynos chip is a poor relation compared to Qualcomm's efforts but let's give Samsung a chance to prove the doubters wrong.

Unpacked inbound (Image credit: Twitter) T3's Tech Staff Writer Andy Sansom (not Samsung) here kicking off what will unofficially be known as S24 Day. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is surely coming later today, with the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event starting at 6PM GMT today. I won't provide US times just yet because right now you should definitely be asleep! So what do we expect from Samsung's next flagship? Well, check out our roundup of the latest news and rumours, but it's safe to say it sounds like a leading Android device. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is getting a bit nervous right about now.