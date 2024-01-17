Circle to Search and Live Translate lead extensive Samsung Galaxy AI feature list

Samsung has officially unveiled its new Galaxy S24 series of phones and with them a whole new suite of interesting AI tools that sit under the umbrella "Galaxy AI".

Made up of both on-device and cloud-based tools, the Galaxy AI features are designed to make life easier and more intuitive, with an new way of searching online, plus language interpretation leading the way.

Circle to Search can be found on each of the Galaxy S24 handsets. It allows for users to easily search for an item in a photo or passage of text, simply by circling the area using an S Pen (on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra) or a finger. Doing so will instantly use Google to find the relevant details.

This is particularly handy to find a trainer brand or landmark, as you can just circle a specific part of a picture to get the information.

Live Translate is also new to the S24 series, as it allows speech in different languages to be interpreted in real-time. That way you can have a conversation with a person speaking a totally different language. Up to 13 languages are supported at launch, and you can also see a text read-out of everything that's being said.

Chat Assist is another handy new AI feature. It will suggest different ways to format the same message, social media post (Instagram), or email. You can choose a less formal tone, for example, or make your message more business-like.

There is also Transcript Assist, which will not only transcribe conversations in real-time, but can do so with many people in a room at the same time – including intelligently assigning each speaker in the final notes.

Summarising websites is a neat tool too, which will look at most webpages and then give you a bullet point breakdown of a piece of text, for example.

There are plenty of instances of AI being adopted in the new photography engine, including the ability to manipulate elements in pictures using a Generative Edit function. This means you can remove, move or enlarge an object with the cloud-based AI then filling in any cutouts left behind. Alternatively, you can straighten an image and the AI will fill in the border.

One final highlight is the ability to watch a slo-mo video at 240fps. You can shoot at 4K 120fps and then press the screen when watching it back – doing so will engage the AI, which will fill in every second frame to give you even slower, smooth playback.

There are plenty of other examples to be discovered too, but these are the ones that have stood out for us so far. We're looking forward to giving you further impressions on each one when we get the Samsung Galaxy S24 family of phones into the T3 test labs soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are available to pre-order now for delivery from 31 January 2024. Prices start at £799.