Android 16 coming to Samsung Galaxy S24 soon – there's just one thing you need to do first

Quick Summary It's reported that the One UI 8 beta is coming to Galaxy S24 devices as soon as this week. To access the beta – which also includes Android 16 – you'll need to use the Samsung Members app.

Samsung was slow to bring Android 15 to its devices, with delays holding up the arrival of One UI 7, but that might not be the case for Android 16 and One UI 8.

While those with the latest phone can already access One UI 8, it now looks like the software update is about to land on Galaxy S24 models too.

This isn't the final release of Android 16 and One UI 8, instead it's the beta, providing early access to the software. It was often said that Android 15 might only be on Samsung phones for a short time, partly due to delays in rolling out the software, but also because of Google changing its timeline for the Android 16 release.

According to one online leaker (via 91mobiles), the One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S24 models could start this week. It is also reported that the software version has been spied on a Samsung server, backing up this assertion.

Next week the beta ONE UI 8 beta starts on the series s24 fold flip 6 End of June beta S23 fold 5 flip 5 Early July s22 fold 4 flip 4June 21, 2025

The new software will bring some Android 16 elements to your device (but not the new Material 3 Expressive design). Most of the focus will be on the features that One UI 8 brings, though.

That includes dynamic live wallpapers, more support for apps in the Now Bar, better split screen mode, refreshed weather and reminders apps, better categorisation of screenshots, and plenty more.

However, as this is beta software, you'll have to sign-up first to get access. Also, beta software is usually fairly stable, but isn't finished so there might be parts of it that aren't quite working as you'd expect.

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

If you are interested in trying out the One UI 8 beta, then you need to open up the Samsung Members app on your phone. Scroll down the home page and if the beta is available, you'll spot a banner for it.

You'll then be able to click through and sign up to test the software for yourself – just make sure you pay attention to the warnings along the way to ensure you're happy with everything.

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, which will make their debut on 9 July at Galaxy Unpacked. This is also likely to see the official debut of Android 16 and One UI 8 on a launch device, after which there will probably be a bigger roll-out to other phones.