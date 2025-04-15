Samsung hits pause on Android 15 rollout, but your phone might be lucky

Quick Summary Samsung has paused the rollout of the update to Android 15 and One UI 7, causing more delays for Samsung owners. The company said it was due to "some issues requiring maintenance", but it's believed that the rollout will resume soon.

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the move to One UI 7 and Android 15 on your Samsung phone, then join the club. After months of delays, Samsung started the update on 7 April, before suddenly stopping it again without explanation.

The update started in Korea, with other regions expected to follow soon after. However, it was noticed over the weekend that the update had stopped abruptly and silently. The pause was spotted by leaker Universe Ice and shared via X, claiming it was because of a “serious bug”.

Sudden!After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China.April 14, 2025

The leaker went on to say that following the push of the update in Korea, it had been discovered that some users reported that phones couldn’t be unlocked.

That’s knocked the updates off schedule, leaving many Samsung owners waiting for an update that has been paused – including on my Galaxy S24 Ultra in the office.

While Samsung initially didn’t share any details about the pause, there have been some comments surfacing on Samsung support forums in Korea (via Android Authority) where a moderator claims that the firm has “temporarily suspended the update due to some issues requiring maintenance”. It went on to confirm that “Samsung Electronics has completed its inspection and will resume updates soon".

So if you’ve been waiting for an update for your Samsung phone then the only advice we can offer is to hang in there. The company itself has at least indirectly acknowledged that there is an issue and claims to have fixed it.

Whether this means more delays to the schedule or if the push will still go out as planned, we don’t know.

The move to Android 15 and One UI 7 has been the slowest in recent history and plagued with delays. It’s unfortunate for Samsung too, because the company had got a lot better at pushing updates to its flagship devices over recent years. Now it finds itself behind other brands.

It’s also worth considering that 2025 is going to be an interesting year for the manufacturer. With Android 16 expected to land on Pixel devices as early as June 2025, Samsung will again be under pressure to update its phones rapidly.

The result could be that One UI 7 isn’t on your phone for long.

