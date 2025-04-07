Samsung Galaxy handsets could get a massive free software upgrade as soon as this summer
That's way sooner than expected
Quick Summary
Samsung devices are starting to receive One UI 7 from today.
But it might not be long until the next generation software is also hitting those handsets.
Users of Samsung phones will have had today marked in their calendars. It's the day that the new software for its devices – One UI 7 – is set to begin rolling out to handsets in its catalogue.
Yet those seeking even more new goodness shouldn't have long to wait. According to SamMobile, the next version of its software – One UI 8 – could launch alongside its new foldable phones. Those handsets are expected to launch around July if historic release schedules are anything to go by.
If that proves true, it would mean the successors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 would bring a new operating system just three months after the last one dropped. And while there's no guarantee of when the rollout will continue on to other handsets, the report suggests it will be much quicker than it has been this time.
That's great news for users of Samsung devices. The generation dropping as we speak has taken nearly six months to arrive, since the Android 15 software it is based on launched for Google Pixel handsets.
It's a good sign for the brand. While some will certainly have lost faith in the time taken to launch One UI 7, there appears to be no such issue going forward.
That's a positive not just just for users of the brand's foldable handsets, but for just about anyone with a Samsung device. In fact, the report mentioned above suggests that testing is already ongoing for the Samsung Galaxy S25, the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra.
There's no telling whether or not the brand will offer a beta program for the new operating system. We'd usually expect that to be the case, but we'd have anticipated it starting before now if it were to release in July.
We'll have to wait and see on that front, but I suspect any concerns around it will be lessened by the arrival of a full-fat version anyway.
