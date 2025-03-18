Samsung finally announces Android 15 (One UI 7) release date for older phones
It's coming soon
Quick Summary
If you've got an older Samsung Galaxy handset, your next big software update is coming soon.
The brand has made an official announcement regarding the date.
It has been nearly two months since the Samsung Galaxy S25 range was launched, back at the tail end of January. That showcased the latest and greatest devices the Korean brand had to offer, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Since then, it was actually the briefly shown Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge which has taken most of the headlines. That's a new slim phone, which seems to be the theme of 2025. It's expected to arrive in the next few weeks.
Now, it looks like the new handset isn't the only thing arriving in the next few weeks. That's because the launch window for the brands One UI 7 software – its skin built on top of Android 15 – has been announced.
Via a blog post on the companies website, we now know that the software will start rolling out from the 7th of April. That's just three short weeks away, and should affect a pretty wide array of different devices.
As you'd probably expect, that will start with the most recent handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Thereafter, users of a Samsung Galaxy S23 series handset or the older Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will get the goods.
Tablet users aren't left out, either. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series devices will get the new functionality, bringing Android 15 and all of its features and functionality to the big screen.
For the unaware, the headline features for the new software include a suite of AI-powered goodies. You'll find Google Gemini at the heart of the new handset, making it easier than ever to chat with your voice assistant and get real-time information.
You'll also get access to the new Now Bar. That offers updates on the things that matter most to you on your lock screen – it's not dissimilar to the Dynamic Island on iPhone, though it sits at the base of your handset rather than the top.
