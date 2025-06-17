Look away now, your older Samsung Galaxy Watch might soon be obsolete

Quick Summary Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 doesn't look like it's going to support software updates going forward. The beta release notes suggest you'll need a Galaxy Watch 5 or newer to run new software.

Samsung is pretty generous when it comes to software update support for its smartphones, with the company offering up to seven years for devices like the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy S25 Edge.

It matches the likes of Google and Apple, and is significantly better than some other companies in the smartphone field – like Motorola, which only offers support for three years on the likes of its Razr 60 Ultra.

Samsung's smartwatches get a little bit less love when it comes to software update support, however.

The Galaxy Watch 3 that launched in 2020 was last upgraded in late-2023, and the Galaxy Watch 4 that came out in 2021 is the latest heading for the chopping block.

Will the Galaxy Watch 4 support the One UI 8 Watch release?

The Galaxy Watch 4 got an update last month – May 2025 – but as 9to5Google spotted, the One U1 8 Watch beta that is based on Wear OS 6 doesn't mention the Galaxy Watch 4 in the beta release footnotes. Instead, it says: "Users based in Korea and the United States with Galaxy Watch models (Galaxy Watch 5 series or later released Galaxy Watch series) are eligible to join the beta program."

As the 9to5Google report suggests, that news shouldn't come as a huge shock. The site had previously reported that the One UI 8 Watch update was unlikely to arrive before the Watch 4's three-year cutoff date in August.

Whether the Galaxy Watch 4 will still get security patch updates remains unclear. Based on the Galaxy Watch 3, the Watch 4 might still get around six months of further updates, and as 9to5Google points out, Samsung originally specified "at least" three years of updates so there is potential for more.

That promise also referred to Tizen products, so it could be different for Wear OS based devices.

Still, it's currently looking like the Galaxy Watch 4 won't support the upcoming One UI 8 Watch software and we don't know how long it will get security patches for either. You might want to consider upgrading sooner rather than later.

