Samsung Galaxy Ring: rumours, release date and what to expect

In 2023, Samsung has had a busy year, with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 smartphones being announced, alongside the new Watch 6 and Tab S9 at its Unpacked event . But despite it not being mentioned at all during Unpacked 2023, the one thing that everyone’s talking about is the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Leaked in late 2022 , there have been many rumours and speculations floating around about the Samsung Galaxy Ring, including when it’s being manufactured and when it’ll be available to buy. Regardless of timings, after seeing the success of the Oura Ring and the Ultrahuman Ring Air , we predict that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be in high demand.

To keep you up-to-date with all things Samsung Galaxy Ring-related, here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring, including release date, rumours, features and more. Make sure to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll update this hub with the latest information, like when you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Ring?

Here’s the thing: we don’t actually know a whole lot about the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Despite many leaks about its manufacturing and release date, everything is being kept very ‘hush-hush’. But judging by rumours and how other smart rings work, we can take an educated guess on what the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be like.

As discussed in what is a smart ring and which one should you buy , smart rings sit on your finger and act similarly to the best smartwatches . The smart rings you can currently find on the market offer health and wellness tracking, including monitoring and reporting on your sleep, workouts, heart rate and stress levels. In its initial leaks, it was found that Samsung had reportedly begun development of a smart ring, having applied for a patent for a ring featuring heart rate and ECG monitoring, so we’re pretty confident in this prediction.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Ring be released?

(Image credit: SamMobile)

The question on everyone’s lips: is the Samsung Galaxy Ring coming soon? There hasn’t been any confirmed release date as of writing. However, SamMobile reported in July 2023 that mass production of the Samsung Galaxy Ring could begin in August 2023, as Samsung was reportedly close to a final version of the ring. Once finalised by the suppliers, the Samsung Galaxy Ring could then be signed off for production to begin immediately.

With this in mind, many rumours have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be released in 2024 with some outlets speculating that it could be announced at the Unpacked 2024 event . The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events typically take place at the end of January or early February, so the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be coming sooner than we think.

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will need to obtain medical device approval for its health tracking features, and the company will need time to develop and manufacture the ring. With that being said, some industry sources have speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be launched in late 2024 or pushed back to 2025 .

Samsung Galaxy Ring: price and availability

As we don’t know when it’s been manufactured or released, there has been no news or leaks surrounding the price or availability of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. But, we can make a guess! As the first of its kind from Samsung and a new release, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will most likely have a high price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring could potentially have a similar price to Samsung’s range of Galaxy smartwatches. As of writing, the cheapest Samsung smartwatch starts at £289. Looking at other smart rings on the market, the Oura Ring Gen3 is $299 and the Ultrahuman Ring Air is £329, so the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be around these figures.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: design and features

Samsung Galaxy Ring in the Galaxy Wearables app (Image credit: Samsun)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to look like a ring… obviously! While there have been some arguments for adding a screen to smart rings, we imagine that as its first launch, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will have a sleek design with no visible screen. This means the Samsung Galaxy Ring will need an app to view, monitor and control it, and this has already been spotted in Galaxy Wearables app . Other than its looks, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to have health and wellness features, like workout recording, heart rate monitoring and much more.

If you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring, stay tuned to find out more about its release date, price and specs.