Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 renders show a classy set of colour options and more

Good news for would-be Samsung Galaxy S24 buyers: it looks like Samsung's best phone for 2024 is going to be something of a looker. New renders based on leaked information show four new colour options, and lots of feature details have leaked too.

Let's start with the colours. The new colours for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. They're more muted than the names might suggest, and the yellow option is a golden hue rather than a banana one.

The common thread to the new colours is titanium, but don't expect that material in the most affordable models. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to get the lighter, tougher material with the other models coming with aluminium frames instead. Their colours will be called Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S24 range: what's leaked so far

According to Windowsreport.com, which created the renders, the Ultra is also getting a flatter screen; previous reports have said the same, although there was some confusion over whether it was completely flat or just less curved than before. The latter appears to be the consensus now: it'll definitely feel flatter in the hand.

The Ultra is also expected to get improved cooling and a 5,000mAh battery to power the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which will deliver a significant speed boost and improved graphics. The Ultra will come with the same five-camera setup as before, but there will reportedly be a new 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The same Snapdragon will be in the S24 Plus, but the standard S24 will get an Exynos 2400.

The big selling point across the Galaxy S24 range is expected to be AI. According to the report, the S24 phones will be able to translate messages in real-time, with support for over a dozen languages at launch; they'll include generative AI to edit and improve your photos; and they'll have significantly enhanced search, enabling features such as highlighting part of an image and looking it up online. The report notes that Samsung has registered two AI-related trademarks, "AI phone" and "AI Smartphone", in advance of the launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 range is due to launch at Samsung Unpacked in January 2024.